Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp scampi in Greensboro

Go
Greensboro restaurants
Toast

Greensboro restaurants that serve shrimp scampi

Consumer pic

 

Elizabeth's Pizza - Battleground

3927 Battleground ave, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SHRIMP SCAMPI$19.99
Shrimp in a garlic butter, lemon and wine sauce, served over linguine
More about Elizabeth's Pizza - Battleground
Banner pic

 

Positano Italian Family Restaurant & Pizzeria - Greensboro - 2605 Lawndale Drive

2605 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SHRIMP SCAMPI (D)$23.00
Shrimp sautéed in a garlic butter, lemon and wine sauce, served over pasta of choice
More about Positano Italian Family Restaurant & Pizzeria - Greensboro - 2605 Lawndale Drive

Browse other tasty dishes in Greensboro

Chicken Teriyaki

Chicken Pesto Sandwiches

Chicken Kebabs

Fried Chicken Salad

Shrimp Tacos

Patty Melts

Garden Salad

Fish Tacos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Greensboro to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Greensboro to explore

Winston Salem

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

High Point

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Kernersville

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Lexington

No reviews yet

Lexington

No reviews yet

Asheboro

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Martinsville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Danville

No reviews yet

Durham

Avg 4.4 (195 restaurants)

Mount Airy

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Albemarle

No reviews yet

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (253 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (619 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (364 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (916 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2537 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston