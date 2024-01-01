Shrimp scampi in Greensboro
Greensboro restaurants that serve shrimp scampi
Elizabeth's Pizza - Battleground
3927 Battleground ave, Greensboro
|SHRIMP SCAMPI
|$19.99
Shrimp in a garlic butter, lemon and wine sauce, served over linguine
Positano Italian Family Restaurant & Pizzeria - Greensboro - 2605 Lawndale Drive
2605 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro
|SHRIMP SCAMPI (D)
|$23.00
Shrimp sautéed in a garlic butter, lemon and wine sauce, served over pasta of choice