Tacos in Greensboro

Rio Grande Kitchen & Cantina
6909 Downwind Rd, Greensboro
|Puffy Tacos
|$11.99
|Tacos (Jalisco Style)
|$13.49
|Tacos Carolina
|$12.49
Mac's Speed Shop
1218 Battleground Ave, greensboro
|Single Chicken Taco
|$5.50
Pulled chicken, salsa Roja, pickled onion, Avocado crema, Crispy onions and chopped cilantro
|Single Shrimp Tacos
|$5.50
Blackened Shrimp, chipotle ranch, avocado crema, jalapeno, cilantro
|Single Brisket Taco
|$5.50
Chopped brisket, chimichurri crema, onions, queso fresco, cilantro.
Fishbones
2119 Walker Ave, Greensboro
|Grilled Shrimp Taco
|$14.00
|Twisted Chicken Tacos
|$13.00
|Ahi Tuna Steak Tacos
|$15.00
Culichi Méxican Seafood Bar & Grill
3025 W Gate City Blvd., Greensboro
|Taco Salad Ground beef
|$6.99
|3 Tacos
|$11.54
Corn tortilla topped with meat
of choice (asada, pollo, chorizo,
carnitas), cilantro and onions.
|City Tacos (3)
|$11.54
The Sage Mule
608 Battleground Ave, Greensboro
|Slammin' Tacos
|$12.00
tempura salmon, yuzu cabbage, sweet chili aioli, sesame
Crafted
220 S Elm Street, Greensboro
|HONKY TONK TACO
|$4.95
Buttermilk brined fried chicken, Nashville hot oil, lettuce, herb, and pickles. THIS IS ONLY ONE TACO.
|FIXIE TACO
|$13.95
Braised beef, grilled pineapple, spicy sweet chili sauce, coconut aioli, cilantro, and scallions. 2 TACOS AND A SIDE.