Tacos in Greensboro

Greensboro restaurants
Greensboro restaurants that serve tacos

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Rio Grande Kitchen & Cantina

6909 Downwind Rd, Greensboro

Avg 4.2 (174 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Puffy Tacos$11.99
Tacos (Jalisco Style)$13.49
Tacos Carolina$12.49
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • BBQ • SALADS • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • CHILI • GRILL

Mac's Speed Shop

1218 Battleground Ave, greensboro

Avg 4.3 (1888 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Single Chicken Taco$5.50
Pulled chicken, salsa Roja, pickled onion, Avocado crema, Crispy onions and chopped cilantro
Single Shrimp Tacos$5.50
Blackened Shrimp, chipotle ranch, avocado crema, jalapeno, cilantro
Single Brisket Taco$5.50
Chopped brisket, chimichurri crema, onions, queso fresco, cilantro.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Fishbones

2119 Walker Ave, Greensboro

Avg 4.3 (1027 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Shrimp Taco$14.00
Twisted Chicken Tacos$13.00
Ahi Tuna Steak Tacos$15.00
Culichi Méxican Seafood Bar & Grill

3025 W Gate City Blvd., Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco Salad Ground beef$6.99
3 Tacos$11.54
Corn tortilla topped with meat
of choice (asada, pollo, chorizo,
carnitas), cilantro and onions.
City Tacos (3)$11.54
The Sage Mule

608 Battleground Ave, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Slammin' Tacos$12.00
tempura salmon, yuzu cabbage, sweet chili aioli, sesame
Melt Kitchen & Bar

1941 New Garden Road, Greensboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tacos (2)$12.95
Crafted

220 S Elm Street, Greensboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
HONKY TONK TACO$4.95
Buttermilk brined fried chicken, Nashville hot oil, lettuce, herb, and pickles. THIS IS ONLY ONE TACO.
FIXIE TACO$5.95
Braised beef, grilled pineapple, spicy sweet chili sauce, coconut aioli, cilantro, and scallions. THIS IS ONLY ONE TACO.
FIXIE TACO$13.95
Braised beef, grilled pineapple, spicy sweet chili sauce, coconut aioli, cilantro, and scallions. 2 TACOS AND A SIDE.
Rio Grande Kitchen & Cantina

1635 New Garden Rd Unit S, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mahi Fish Tacos$17.49
Kid's Taco$6.49
1 AC Steak Taco$3.95
