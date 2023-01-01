Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomato basil soup in Greensboro

Greensboro restaurants
Greensboro restaurants that serve tomato basil soup

Rody's Tavern

5105 Michaux Road, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tomato Basil Soup$2.99
More about Rody's Tavern
Elizabeths Pizza -- High Point - 2505 Westchester Drive

2505 Westchester Drive, High Point

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TOMATO BASIL SOUP + GRILL CHEESE$7.00
TOMATO BASIL SOUP$6.00
More about Elizabeths Pizza -- High Point - 2505 Westchester Drive

