Tomato basil soup in
Greensboro
/
Greensboro
/
Tomato Basil Soup
Greensboro restaurants that serve tomato basil soup
Rody's Tavern
5105 Michaux Road, Greensboro
No reviews yet
Tomato Basil Soup
$2.99
More about Rody's Tavern
Elizabeths Pizza -- High Point - 2505 Westchester Drive
2505 Westchester Drive, High Point
No reviews yet
TOMATO BASIL SOUP + GRILL CHEESE
$7.00
TOMATO BASIL SOUP
$6.00
More about Elizabeths Pizza -- High Point - 2505 Westchester Drive
