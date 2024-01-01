Turkey bacon in Greensboro
Greensboro restaurants that serve turkey bacon
More about Jake's Diner - S Holden Rd
Jake's Diner - S Holden Rd
2206 S Holden Rd, Greensboro
|Turkey Bacon Breakfast
|$7.65
3 Strips of Turkey Bacon served with 2 eggs(cooked to order) with your choice of Grits or Gravy, and Bread
|Turkey Bacon Side
|$4.60
3 Slices of Turkey Bacon
More about Jake's Diner - Battleground Ave
Jake's Diner - Battleground Ave
2505 Battleground Ave, Greensboro
|Turkey Bacon Egg & Cheese
|$6.95
Served on White, Wheat, Rye, Biscuit, or English Muffin
|Turkey Bacon Breakfast
|$7.65
3 Strips of Turkey Bacon served with 2 eggs(cooked to order) with your choice of Grits or Gravy, and Bread
More about Jake's Diner - South Elm
Jake's Diner - South Elm
611 South Elm Street, Greensboro
|Turkey Bacon Egg & Cheese
|$6.95
Served on White, Wheat, Rye, Biscuit, or English Muffin
|Turkey Bacon Breakfast
|$7.65
3 Strips of Turkey Bacon served with 2 eggs(cooked to order) with your choice of Grits or Gravy, and Bread
More about Jake's Diner - West Wendover
Jake's Diner - West Wendover
4220 West Wendover Ave, Greensboro
|Turkey Bacon Breakfast
|$7.65
3 Strips of Turkey Bacon served with 2 eggs(cooked to order) with your choice of Grits or Gravy, and Bread