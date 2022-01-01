Turkey clubs in Greensboro
Greensboro restaurants that serve turkey clubs
First Carolina Delicatessen
1635 Spring Garden St, Greensboro
|Turkey Club
|$8.99
Turkey Breast Triple Decker, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Mayo on Wheat.
Mikhael's Cafe & Catering - 4214 Beechwood Dr #109
4214 Beechwood Dr #109, Greensboro
|Turkey Club Wrap
|$8.00
Sliced turkey, bacon, seasoned lettuce, tomatoes, and provolone cheese.
|Turkey Club
|$8.00
Sliced turkey, bacon, seasoned lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, pesto mayo on toasted sourdough