Turkey clubs in Greensboro

Greensboro restaurants
Greensboro restaurants that serve turkey clubs

First Carolina Delicatessen

1635 Spring Garden St, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Club$8.99
Turkey Breast Triple Decker, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Mayo on Wheat.
More about First Carolina Delicatessen
Mikhael's Cafe & Catering - 4214 Beechwood Dr #109

4214 Beechwood Dr #109, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Club Wrap$8.00
Sliced turkey, bacon, seasoned lettuce, tomatoes, and provolone cheese.
Turkey Club$8.00
Sliced turkey, bacon, seasoned lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, pesto mayo on toasted sourdough
More about Mikhael's Cafe & Catering - 4214 Beechwood Dr #109

