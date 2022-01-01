Downtown restaurants you'll love
Downtown's top cuisines
Must-try Downtown restaurants
More about Natty Greene's
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Natty Greene's
345 S Elm St, Greensboro
|Popular items
|Sir Charles
|$14.00
Ahi tuna, cucumber, wasabi sour cream, and soy glaze on a brioche bun
|Cobb Salad
|$13.00
Our house mix topped with sliced turkey, avocado, hard-boiled egg, tomato, bacon, and blue cheese crumbles. Gluten-free
|Elm Street Philly
|$11.00
Fresh shaved ribeye or chicken, provolone, mushroom, onion, Philly sauce and garlic aïoli on a baguette
More about Crafted
Crafted
220 S Elm Street, Greensboro
|Popular items
|BOWTIE TACO
|$4.95
Battered fish, roasted corn and poblano salsa, honey mustard, chipotle aioli, cotija cheese, and cilantro. THIS IS ONLY ONE TACO.
|STUFFED AVOCADO
|$8.95
Grilled avocado half stuffed with chorizo, quest dip, & pico de gallo, served with your choice of chips
|ELOTES
|$4.95
Roasted corn on the cob brushed with mayo, rolled in cotija cheese, and dusted in cayenne-paprika