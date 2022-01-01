Downtown restaurants you'll love

Downtown restaurants
Toast

Downtown's top cuisines

Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Must-try Downtown restaurants

Natty Greene's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Natty Greene's

345 S Elm St, Greensboro

Avg 4.5 (2227 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Sir Charles$14.00
Ahi tuna, cucumber, wasabi sour cream, and soy glaze on a brioche bun
Cobb Salad$13.00
Our house mix topped with sliced turkey, avocado, hard-boiled egg, tomato, bacon, and blue cheese crumbles. Gluten-free
Elm Street Philly$11.00
Fresh shaved ribeye or chicken, provolone, mushroom, onion, Philly sauce and garlic aïoli on a baguette
More about Natty Greene's
Crafted image

 

Crafted

220 S Elm Street, Greensboro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BOWTIE TACO$4.95
Battered fish, roasted corn and poblano salsa, honey mustard, chipotle aioli, cotija cheese, and cilantro. THIS IS ONLY ONE TACO.
STUFFED AVOCADO$8.95
Grilled avocado half stuffed with chorizo, quest dip, & pico de gallo, served with your choice of chips
ELOTES$4.95
Roasted corn on the cob brushed with mayo, rolled in cotija cheese, and dusted in cayenne-paprika
More about Crafted
Elm Street Lounge image

 

Elm Street Lounge

115 S. Elm Street, Greensboro

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Elm Street Lounge
