Chicken wraps in Downtown

Downtown restaurants
Downtown restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Natty Greene's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Natty Greene's

345 S Elm St, Greensboro

Avg 4.5 (2227 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.00
Fried chicken tenders, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato with spicy buffalo sauce
Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.00
Grilled chicken, Romaine, red onion, tomato with shaved Parmesan and Caesar dressing
More about Natty Greene's
Banner pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

M'Couls Public House

110 W McGee St, Greensboro

Avg 4.5 (1 review)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kicken Chicken Wrap$15.00
Fried chicken tossed in sauce of your choice, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, bacon and ranch in a wrap + 1 side.
More about M'Couls Public House

