Chicken wraps in Downtown
Downtown restaurants that serve chicken wraps
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Natty Greene's
345 S Elm St, Greensboro
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.00
Fried chicken tenders, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato with spicy buffalo sauce
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$12.00
Grilled chicken, Romaine, red onion, tomato with shaved Parmesan and Caesar dressing
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
M'Couls Public House
110 W McGee St, Greensboro
|Kicken Chicken Wrap
|$15.00
Fried chicken tossed in sauce of your choice, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, bacon and ranch in a wrap + 1 side.