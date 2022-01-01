Greensburg restaurants you'll love

Greensburg restaurants
Toast
  • Greensburg

Greensburg's top cuisines

Must-try Greensburg restaurants

El Diablo Brewing Company & Wood-Fired Kitchen image

 

El Diablo Brewing Company & Wood-Fired Kitchen

503 New Alexandria Rd, Greensburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ramen Bowl Du Jour$20.00
House-Made Broth with Weekly Ingredients
Carnivore Pie$22.00
Sausage, Apple Smoked Bacon & Pepperoni
Logan's Farm Steakhouse Burger$16.00
Beef Burger Topped with Romaine, Tomato, White American, Farm Sauce, & House-Made Pickles
Abie & Bimbo's Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Abie & Bimbo's Pizza

1017 Highland Ave, Greensburg

Avg 4.6 (153 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Swinger Sub (Whole)$10.49
X-Lg Pizza - Original$19.49
Med Pizza - Original$12.49
Jaffre's Restaurant image

PIZZA

Jaffre's Restaurant

827 E Pittsburgh St, Greensburg

Avg 4.4 (701 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Gnocchi Bolognese$14.59
House made ricotta gnocchis topped with our house made bolognese sauce.
Cobb Salad$10.99
Romaine, avocado, candied walnuts, apple, cranberry, crispy bacon, and egg.
French Dip$12.99
Shaved beef, provolone, caramalized onions, Aujus on side.
Invisible Man Brewing image

 

Invisible Man Brewing

132 S. Pennsylvania Ave, Greensburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Haze Over Innsmouth New England IPA$11.00
Seeing Dubbel Belgian Dubbel$14.00
Grom Session IPA$13.00
Pizza Siena - Greensburg image

 

Pizza Siena - Greensburg

408 E. Pittsburgh Street, Greensburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Jumbo Split Wings (12)$12.99
Hot Pepper Cheese Ball$5.99
XL Traditional$14.99
Robokyo Japanese Steakhouse image

HIBACHI • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • STEAKS

Robokyo Japanese Steakhouse

117 Toll House Rd, Greensburg

Avg 4.5 (1206 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Yum Yum Sauce$0.50
one included in each hibachi box
Side of Fried Rice$3.00
8 ounce side of fried rice.
Teriyaki Chicken Hibachi$13.00
Hibachi chicken cooked in our homemade Teriyaki sauce with mushrooms, mixed veggies, fried rice and both dipping sauces.
Sun Dawg Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Sun Dawg Cafe

37 North Main St, Greensburg

Avg 4.7 (859 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Aloha Salad$10.00
Mixed Greens with Charred Pineapple Salsa, Avocado, Bacon, and Feta
Served with Honey Pomegranate Dressing
Chicken Tacos$8.50
Two Soft Flour Tortillas with Pico, Cheddar, and Rum Lime Sour Cream
The Standard$7.00
Bagel Sandwich with Scrambled Egg, and Bacon, White American, and Guacamole
Marino's American Eatery image

GRILL

Marino's American Eatery

106 West Point Drive Suites 9-10, Greensburg

Avg 4.6 (693 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Pizza, 12cut$15.00
Cheese pizza, toppings additional charge
Italian Hoagie$13.00
Ham, capicola, salami, provolone, baked hot pepper, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian dressing.
Cheese Pizza, 8cut$11.00
Cheese pizza, toppings additional charge
Oliver's Pourhouse image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Oliver's Pourhouse

8 North Pennsylvania Ave, Greensburg

Avg 4 (161 reviews)
Takeout
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Greensburg

Philly Cheesesteaks

Italian Subs

Tacos

