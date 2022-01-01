Greensburg restaurants you'll love
Greensburg's top cuisines
Must-try Greensburg restaurants
More about El Diablo Brewing Company & Wood-Fired Kitchen
El Diablo Brewing Company & Wood-Fired Kitchen
503 New Alexandria Rd, Greensburg
|Ramen Bowl Du Jour
|$20.00
House-Made Broth with Weekly Ingredients
|Carnivore Pie
|$22.00
Sausage, Apple Smoked Bacon & Pepperoni
|Logan's Farm Steakhouse Burger
|$16.00
Beef Burger Topped with Romaine, Tomato, White American, Farm Sauce, & House-Made Pickles
More about Abie & Bimbo's Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Abie & Bimbo's Pizza
1017 Highland Ave, Greensburg
|Swinger Sub (Whole)
|$10.49
|X-Lg Pizza - Original
|$19.49
|Med Pizza - Original
|$12.49
More about Jaffre's Restaurant
PIZZA
Jaffre's Restaurant
827 E Pittsburgh St, Greensburg
|Gnocchi Bolognese
|$14.59
House made ricotta gnocchis topped with our house made bolognese sauce.
|Cobb Salad
|$10.99
Romaine, avocado, candied walnuts, apple, cranberry, crispy bacon, and egg.
|French Dip
|$12.99
Shaved beef, provolone, caramalized onions, Aujus on side.
More about Invisible Man Brewing
Invisible Man Brewing
132 S. Pennsylvania Ave, Greensburg
|Haze Over Innsmouth New England IPA
|$11.00
|Seeing Dubbel Belgian Dubbel
|$14.00
|Grom Session IPA
|$13.00
More about Pizza Siena - Greensburg
Pizza Siena - Greensburg
408 E. Pittsburgh Street, Greensburg
|Jumbo Split Wings (12)
|$12.99
|Hot Pepper Cheese Ball
|$5.99
|XL Traditional
|$14.99
More about Robokyo Japanese Steakhouse
HIBACHI • TEPPANYAKI • SUSHI • STEAKS
Robokyo Japanese Steakhouse
117 Toll House Rd, Greensburg
|Yum Yum Sauce
|$0.50
one included in each hibachi box
|Side of Fried Rice
|$3.00
8 ounce side of fried rice.
|Teriyaki Chicken Hibachi
|$13.00
Hibachi chicken cooked in our homemade Teriyaki sauce with mushrooms, mixed veggies, fried rice and both dipping sauces.
More about Sun Dawg Cafe
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Sun Dawg Cafe
37 North Main St, Greensburg
|Aloha Salad
|$10.00
Mixed Greens with Charred Pineapple Salsa, Avocado, Bacon, and Feta
Served with Honey Pomegranate Dressing
|Chicken Tacos
|$8.50
Two Soft Flour Tortillas with Pico, Cheddar, and Rum Lime Sour Cream
|The Standard
|$7.00
Bagel Sandwich with Scrambled Egg, and Bacon, White American, and Guacamole
More about Marino's American Eatery
GRILL
Marino's American Eatery
106 West Point Drive Suites 9-10, Greensburg
|Cheese Pizza, 12cut
|$15.00
Cheese pizza, toppings additional charge
|Italian Hoagie
|$13.00
Ham, capicola, salami, provolone, baked hot pepper, lettuce, tomato, onion, Italian dressing.
|Cheese Pizza, 8cut
|$11.00
Cheese pizza, toppings additional charge