Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Greensburg

Go
Greensburg restaurants
Toast

Greensburg restaurants that serve burritos

Marino's American Eatery image

GRILL

Marino's American Eatery

106 West Point Drive Suites 9-10, Greensburg

Avg 4.6 (693 reviews)
Takeout
Cajun Fish Burrito$15.50
More about Marino's American Eatery
Consumer pic

 

The Kentlee Coffee Cafe - 4764 Route 30

4764 Route 30, Greensburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
HAM + EGG BREAKFAST BURRITO$8.25
Shredded hash browns with scrambled eggs, diced ham, fire roasted corn, fire roasted poblano peppers, onions and provolone cheese on a wheat wrap.
HAM + EGG BREAKFAST BURRITO$9.00
Shredded hash browns with scrambled eggs, sausage crumbles, fire roasted corn, fire roasted poblano peppers, onions and provolone cheese on a wheat wrap.
More about The Kentlee Coffee Cafe - 4764 Route 30

Browse other tasty dishes in Greensburg

Pudding

Cake

Grilled Chicken

White Pizza

Steak Tacos

Crab Cakes

Pierogies

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Greensburg to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (306 restaurants)

Irwin

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Monroeville

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Latrobe

Avg 3.7 (9 restaurants)

Ligonier

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Homestead

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

New Kensington

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Belle Vernon

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Scottdale

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (306 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)

Cumberland

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (841 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (660 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (235 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (166 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston