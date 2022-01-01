Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Greensburg

Go
Greensburg restaurants
Toast

Greensburg restaurants that serve cake

Jaffre's Restaurant image

PIZZA

Jaffre's Restaurant

827 E Pittsburgh St, Greensburg

Avg 4.4 (701 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Layer Cake$5.99
More about Jaffre's Restaurant
Pizza Siena - Greensburg image

 

Pizza Siena - Greensburg

408 E. Pittsburgh Street, Greensburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
****Lemon Cream Cake****$5.99
****Chocolate & Peanut Butter Cake****$5.99
****Carrot Cake****$5.99
More about Pizza Siena - Greensburg
Sun Dawg Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Sun Dawg Cafe

37 North Main St, Greensburg

Avg 4.7 (859 reviews)
Takeout
Blueberry Coffee Cake$2.50
More about Sun Dawg Cafe
Marino's American Eatery image

GRILL

Marino's American Eatery

106 West Point Drive Suites 9-10, Greensburg

Avg 4.6 (693 reviews)
Takeout
Sauerkraut Cakes$8.50
Shreded potato pancakes, cream cheese, sauerkraut, with honey mustard sauce.
More about Marino's American Eatery
Consumer pic

 

The Kentlee Coffee Cafe

4764 Route 30, Greensburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
CINNAMON COFFEE CAKE$3.50
This Cinnamon Coffee Cake is created with the tastiest layers: From the bottom to the top you can find moist vanilla cake, a layer of sugar + cinnamon, more vanilla cake and then a brown sugar + cinnamon streusel. This dessert is made with no artificial flavors or colors.
FROZEN CAKE MIX$5.00
Our 16 OZ Frozen Cake Mix is blended with your choice of milk, your choice of flavors + cake batter syrup and ice.
More about The Kentlee Coffee Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Greensburg

Chicken Sandwiches

Chai Lattes

Garden Salad

Cheesecake

Pies

Italian Subs

Spaghetti

Tuna Salad

Map

More near Greensburg to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)

Irwin

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Latrobe

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Monroeville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

New Kensington

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Ligonier

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Belle Vernon

Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)

Homestead

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Scottdale

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Cumberland

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (682 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (536 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston