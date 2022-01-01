Cake in Greensburg
Greensburg restaurants that serve cake
PIZZA
Jaffre's Restaurant
827 E Pittsburgh St, Greensburg
|Lemon Layer Cake
|$5.99
Pizza Siena - Greensburg
408 E. Pittsburgh Street, Greensburg
|****Lemon Cream Cake****
|$5.99
|****Chocolate & Peanut Butter Cake****
|$5.99
|****Carrot Cake****
|$5.99
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Sun Dawg Cafe
37 North Main St, Greensburg
|Blueberry Coffee Cake
|$2.50
GRILL
Marino's American Eatery
106 West Point Drive Suites 9-10, Greensburg
|Sauerkraut Cakes
|$8.50
Shreded potato pancakes, cream cheese, sauerkraut, with honey mustard sauce.
The Kentlee Coffee Cafe
4764 Route 30, Greensburg
|CINNAMON COFFEE CAKE
|$3.50
This Cinnamon Coffee Cake is created with the tastiest layers: From the bottom to the top you can find moist vanilla cake, a layer of sugar + cinnamon, more vanilla cake and then a brown sugar + cinnamon streusel. This dessert is made with no artificial flavors or colors.
|FROZEN CAKE MIX
|$5.00
Our 16 OZ Frozen Cake Mix is blended with your choice of milk, your choice of flavors + cake batter syrup and ice.