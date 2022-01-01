Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Greensburg

Greensburg restaurants
Greensburg restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Jaffre's Restaurant image

PIZZA

Jaffre's Restaurant

827 E Pittsburgh St, Greensburg

Avg 4.4 (701 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Mac N Cheese$6.99
creamy macaroni and cheese.
More about Jaffre's Restaurant
Marino's American Eatery image

GRILL

Marino's American Eatery

106 West Point Drive Suites 9-10, Greensburg

Avg 4.6 (693 reviews)
Takeout
Mac N Cheese, Kids$6.00
Mac N Cheese$3.50
More about Marino's American Eatery

