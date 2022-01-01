Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pumpkin cheesecake in
Greensburg
/
Greensburg
/
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Greensburg restaurants that serve pumpkin cheesecake
El Diablo Brewing Company & Wood-Fired Kitchen
503 New Alexandria Rd, Greensburg
No reviews yet
Pumpkin Cheesecake
$6.50
More about El Diablo Brewing Company & Wood-Fired Kitchen
PIZZA
Jaffre's Restaurant
827 E Pittsburgh St, Greensburg
Avg 4.4
(701 reviews)
Pumpkin Cheesecake
$6.99
More about Jaffre's Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Greensburg
Grilled Chicken
French Fries
Mac And Cheese
Pudding
Chicken Sandwiches
White Pizza
Pretzels
Calamari
More near Greensburg to explore
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(282 restaurants)
Irwin
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Latrobe
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Monroeville
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Ligonier
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Homestead
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
New Kensington
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Belle Vernon
Avg 3.5
(6 restaurants)
Scottdale
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(282 restaurants)
Indiana
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Johnstown
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Morgantown
Avg 4.2
(28 restaurants)
Cumberland
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Youngstown
Avg 4.5
(39 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(804 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(620 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(271 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(223 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(169 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(158 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston