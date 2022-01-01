Tacos in Greensburg
Greensburg restaurants that serve tacos
El Diablo Brewing Company & Wood-Fired Kitchen
503 New Alexandria Rd, Greensburg
|Flank Steak Tacos
|$16.00
with Tomatillo Avocado Salsa, Feta, and Jalapeno
|Pork Belly Tacos
|$14.00
Marinated Pork Belly with Charred Pineapple, Feta, & Fresh Jalapeno
|Mahi Tacos
|$16.00
Grilled Mahi with Sweet & Spicy Slaw and Golden Raisins
PIZZA
Jaffre's Restaurant
827 E Pittsburgh St, Greensburg
|Shrimp Tacos
|$12.99
Pizza Siena - Greensburg
408 E. Pittsburgh Street, Greensburg
|LG Taco Pie
|SM Taco Pie
|MED Taco Pie
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Sun Dawg Cafe
37 North Main St, Greensburg
|Taco Salad
|$11.00
Mixed Greens with Pico, Black Beans, Jasmine Rice, Cheddar Cheese & Sour Cream
|Chicken Chorizo Tacos
|$9.50
Two Soft Flour Tortillas with Pico, Cheddar, and Rum Lime Sour Cream
|Al Pastor Carnitas Tacos
|$8.50
Two Soft Flour Tortillas with Al Pastor Pulled Pork with Charred Pineapple Salsa & Feta