Tacos in Greensburg

Greensburg restaurants
Greensburg restaurants that serve tacos

El Diablo Brewing Company & Wood-Fired Kitchen image

 

El Diablo Brewing Company & Wood-Fired Kitchen

503 New Alexandria Rd, Greensburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flank Steak Tacos$16.00
with Tomatillo Avocado Salsa, Feta, and Jalapeno
Pork Belly Tacos$14.00
Marinated Pork Belly with Charred Pineapple, Feta, & Fresh Jalapeno
Mahi Tacos$16.00
Grilled Mahi with Sweet & Spicy Slaw and Golden Raisins
Jaffre's Restaurant image

PIZZA

Jaffre's Restaurant

827 E Pittsburgh St, Greensburg

Avg 4.4 (701 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$12.99
Pizza Siena - Greensburg image

 

Pizza Siena - Greensburg

408 E. Pittsburgh Street, Greensburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
LG Taco Pie
SM Taco Pie
MED Taco Pie
Sun Dawg Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Sun Dawg Cafe

37 North Main St, Greensburg

Avg 4.7 (859 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$11.00
Mixed Greens with Pico, Black Beans, Jasmine Rice, Cheddar Cheese & Sour Cream
Chicken Chorizo Tacos$9.50
Two Soft Flour Tortillas with Pico, Cheddar, and Rum Lime Sour Cream
Al Pastor Carnitas Tacos$8.50
Two Soft Flour Tortillas with Al Pastor Pulled Pork with Charred Pineapple Salsa & Feta
Marino's American Eatery image

GRILL

Marino's American Eatery

106 West Point Drive Suites 9-10, Greensburg

Avg 4.6 (693 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Tacos$15.00
steak, hot peppers, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, spicy ranch.
