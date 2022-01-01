White pizza in Greensburg
Greensburg restaurants that serve white pizza
Abie & Bimbo's Pizza
1017 Highland Ave, Greensburg
|Lg Pizza —Italian White
|$19.99
|X-Lg Pizza —Italian White
|$22.99
|Med Pizza —Italian White
|$16.99
Marino's American Eatery
106 West Point Drive Suites 9-10, Greensburg
|White Pizza, 8cut
|$11.00
Garlic, olive oil, cheese, fresh tomatoes.
|White Pizza, 12cut
|$15.00
Garlic, olive oil, cheese, fresh tomatoes.
|White Pizza, 16cut
|$19.00
Garlic, olive oil, cheese, fresh tomatoes.