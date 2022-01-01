Go
Green Seed

Green Seed is located in the Denver Central Market in Rino. Offering vegetable-forward meals and fresh squeezed juice. Green seed is a health forward eatery, that offers delicious, healthy dishes, and fresh produce available for purchase.
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS • FRUITS

2669 Larimer St • $

Avg 4.3 (516 reviews)

Popular Items

Chilled Soba Noodle Bowl$13.00
Chilled Soba Noodles, Green Cabbage, Shredded Carrots, Sliced Cucumbers, Tossed with Cilantro, Green Onion, Sesame and Ponzu Sauce. Topped with Peanuts, Pickled Ginger and Avocado.
Kale Yeah Mother Brussel$12.50
Kale, Shaved Brussels, Bacon,
Cherry Tomatoes, Granny Apples, Gorgonzola, Roasted Almonds, Golden Raisins, White Apple Balsamic Vinaigrette
Hail Caesar$11.00
Chopped Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Croutons, Vegan Cashew Caesar Dressing, or Traditional Dressing*
Green Goddess$14.50
Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomato, Shaved Red Onion, Sliced Cucumbers, Avocado, Grilled Blackened Shrimp tossed in a Charred Spring Garlic Herb Dressing.
B.A.B.S$12.00
Base: Acai, Banana, Strawberry, Plain Yogurt, Almond Milk.
Toppings: Granola, Peanut Butter, Fresh Strawberry and Banana, Cocoa Nibs and Shaved Almonds.
Miso Ginger$12.00
Mixed Greens, Marinated Tofu, Curried Cauliflower, Shaved Carrots, Red Onion, Pickled Cabbage, Miso Ginger Vinaigrette
K-Leo Bowl$13.00
Sauteed Kale, Quinoa, Red Onion, Broccoli, Carrot, Sliced Almonds, Green Onion, White Apple Balsamic Vinaigrette
Medi Bowl$13.00
Sauteed Farro, Cabbage, Mushrooms, Onion, Feta, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Almond Pesto
The Ranch House Salad$13.00
Mixed Greens, Arugula, Carrots, Red Onion, Radish, Tomatoes, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Candied Pecans, Ranch Dressing
B.F.R$11.00
Bacon Fried Rice, Leeks, Mushrooms, Jalapeno, Soy Chili, Fried Egg*
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

2669 Larimer St

Denver CO

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:50 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:50 pm
