Green Seed
Green Seed is located in the Denver Central Market in Rino. Offering vegetable-forward meals and fresh squeezed juice. Green seed is a health forward eatery, that offers delicious, healthy dishes, and fresh produce available for purchase.
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS • FRUITS
2669 Larimer St • $
Location
2669 Larimer St
Denver CO
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:50 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:50 pm
