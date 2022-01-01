Go
Green’s Grill & Sushi Bar - 109 College Ave

Open today 8:00 AM - 9:30 PM

109 College Ave

Blacksburg, VA 24060

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:30 pm

Location

109 College Ave, Blacksburg VA 24060

