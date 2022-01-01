Go
Greenside Cafe
Bars & Lounges
American

Greenside Cafe

Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

527 Reviews

$$

12165 N Hwy 14

Cedar Crest, NM 87008

Popular Items

Friday Fish Fry$15.03
Sustainably fished haddock, beer battered to order and fried. Served with our tartar sauce, coleslaw and french fries of course.
Chicken Fried Steak$15.03
Cube steak, cut from fresh top round, hand battered and fried. Served with white cream sauce, mashed potatoes and vegetables.
Never Ever Chicken Dinner$14.09
Humane and NE3 Certified chicken breast, grilled and served with vigorously mashed potatoes, fresh vegetables and a choice of white cream sauce or J-1 sauce. Plain is also an option.
Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.28
Spicy, marinated humane and NE3 Certified chicken breast, buttermilk battered and fried, topped with a gochujang aioli and kimchi slaw. Served with your choice of side.
Turquoise Trail Green Chile Cheeseburger$12.21
Cheddar cheese and chopped green chile atop our 1/3 pound chuck patty.
Special of the Week$15.98
Mediterranean Cold smoked Red Snapper fillet, served over a couscous salad and tomato gazpacho.
Shredded Chicken Enchiladas$12.21
Marinated in a mild blend of red chiles, slow cooked, shredded and stacked between white corn tortillas with our blend of cheddar and jack cheeses. Served with basmati rice, your choice of bacon-y pinto beans or vegetarian black beans and red or green chile.
Brisket Enchilada$13.15
Slooooow cooked beef brisket, shredded, and stacked between white corn tortillas with our blend of cheddar and jack cheeses. Served with basmati rice, your choice of bacon-y pinto beans or vegetarian black beans and red or green chile.
Veggie Guacamole Enchiladas$10.33
Fresh zucchini, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, stacked between white corn tortillas with our blend of cheddar and jack cheeses, guacamole, and served with fresh, basmati rice, your choice of bacon-y pinto beans or vegetarian black beans and red or green chile.
Kid Chicken Fingers$5.64
Served with Fries
Attributes and Amenities

check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

12165 N Hwy 14, Cedar Crest NM 87008

Directions

