Greens Please Wellness Kitchen

Green blends and nourishing plant-based food!

12202 Poway Rd #100

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Green-Ya Colada
banana, pineapple, apple, dark leafy greens, apple juice, coconut milk, chia seeds, flax seeds
Loaded Avocado Toast$11.75
two gluten free toasts topped with avocado. one with our Poway Ranch beans and bell peppers. second with lentil asada and pico de gallo. both include mixed vegetables
Green Green Green
dark leafy greens, kelp, chia, flax
Cucumber Ginger Fresca
cucumber, apple, dark leafy greens, lemon, ginger, chia seeds, flax seeds
Banana Creme Pie
banana, apple, dark leafy greens, apple juice, hemp seeds, pure vanilla extract, coconut milk, chia seeds, flax seeds
Location

Poway CA

Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 5:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 5:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 5:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 5:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

