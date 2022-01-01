Go
Toast
  • /
  • Lynn
  • /
  • Green Tea Restaurant

Green Tea Restaurant

The best lobster in town!

751 Lynnway • $$

Avg 3.9 (270 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Wings$12.00
Six (6) per order.
Duck Sauce
Sweet and Sour
Fried Rice$9.00
32oz per order
Pictured: Seafood Fried Rice, White
Pu Pu Platter
Pictured: Pu Pu Platter for 2
Lo Mein$10.00
Pictured: Vegetable Lo Mein
Fried Rice + 3 Appetizers$11.00
Pictured: House Fried Rice
Fortune Cookies
Crab Rangoons$10.00
Ten (10) per order.
Peppery Fried Shrimp
Large: Jumbo Shrimp
Small: Baby Shrimp
Soy Sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

751 Lynnway

Lynn MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Lazy LLama Cafe

No reviews yet

Your local specialty coffee shop that also offers a variety of food and pastry. Along with an array of fresh pressed juices and bottled drinks for our non-coffee drinkers.

Brother's Deli - Lynn

No reviews yet

Pizzas and American/ Greek cuisine.

Enzo's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Thank You for taking the interest in Enzo's Pizzeria. We are here to serve great quality and fresh food. Due to product availability and pricing the prices have changed, but our menu continues to have many options that can be modified to your liking. We are making our dough fresh and daily. We are located on 129 Oxford Street in Lynn.
Ambience is friendly there is on-street parking. WE ARE OFFERING TAKE-OUT, CURBSIDE PICK -UP AND DELIVERY ($4 fee with a minimum of $15 order)
Hope to see you soon.

Cafe Services

No reviews yet

Visit Chef Rich and Jose in the Atlantic View Café for Breakfast and Lunch!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston