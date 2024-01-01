Chicken salad in Greenville
Greenville restaurants that serve chicken salad
Sherman's @ South Main - 1697 South Main Street
Sherman's @ South Main - 1697 South Main Street
1697 South Main Street, Greenville
|South Main Scoop Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Homemade Creamy Chicken Salad Served on Leaf Lettuce with Sliced Tomatoes, Egg Wedges & Sweet Pickle. Served with Fresh Fruit, Fruit Dip & Sweet Muffin.
Scoops Ice Cream and Grill
Scoops Ice Cream and Grill
1512 Highway 1 South, Greenville
|Bowl of Chicken Salad
|$8.95
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$11.50
Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickles, bacon, egg, and cheese
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$11.50
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickles, bacon, egg, and cheese