Chicken sandwiches in Greenville

Greenville restaurants
Greenville restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Sherman's @ South Main - 1697 South Main Street

1697 South Main Street, Greenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Philly CHICKEN Sandwich$12.00
Served on Hoagie roll and topped with grilled green peppers & onions, and swiss cheese.
Scoops Ice Cream and Grill

1512 Highway 1 South, Greenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mushroom Swiss Chicken Sandwich$11.50
Grilled chicken, bacon, mushrooms, swiss cheese, mayonnaise on a kaiser bun
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.50
Fresh made daily chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, on your choice of bread
