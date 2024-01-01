Chicken sandwiches in Greenville
Greenville restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Sherman's @ South Main - 1697 South Main Street
1697 South Main Street, Greenville
|Philly CHICKEN Sandwich
|$12.00
Served on Hoagie roll and topped with grilled green peppers & onions, and swiss cheese.
Scoops Ice Cream and Grill
1512 Highway 1 South, Greenville
|Mushroom Swiss Chicken Sandwich
|$11.50
Grilled chicken, bacon, mushrooms, swiss cheese, mayonnaise on a kaiser bun
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.50
Fresh made daily chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, on your choice of bread