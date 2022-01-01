Greenville restaurants you'll love
More about Villa Verde
SALADS
Villa Verde
2601 East 10th street, Greenville
|Popular items
|Asopao
A hearty Dominican gumbo style rice stew flavored with various authentic spices and your choice of meat.
Topped with fresh onions and cilantro.
|Dominican Avocado Salad
A vibrant blend of rainbow kale, Napa red cabbage, tomatoes, shaved carrots, topped with fresh avocado. Finished with our homemade Dominican dressing. Does not include rice and beans.
Select your choice of meat:
|Pernil Plate
|$11.95
Slow roasted pork shoulder guaranteed to fall off the bone. Seasoned to perfection with fresh spices. Served with pickled onions.
More about Cinnamon Bistro
Cinnamon Bistro
731 Red Banks Rd, Greenville
|Popular items
|Vegetable Samosa (2 pieces)
|$4.99
Light puff pastry stuffed with potatoes and green peas flavored with spices.
|Lamb Korma
|$17.99
Lamb cooked with spices herbs, and nuts in a mild onion creamy sauce.
|Chicken Tikka Masala
|$15.99
Cubes of chicken breast roasted in the clay oven and folded into a spiced creamy tomato sauce.
2247 W Arlington Blvd, Greenville
|Popular items
|Beef Empanadas (2)
|$5.99
|Maduros
|$1.99
|Big Papi Steak Sandwich
|$9.95
More about Nino's Cucina Italiana
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Nino's Cucina Italiana
511G Red Banks Road, Greenville
|Popular items
|Arancini
|$13.90
|Rigatoni Ponte Vecchio
|$24.70
|Rigatoni alla Vodka
|$22.20
More about Kings Deli
Kings Deli
201 East 5th Street, Greenville
|Popular items
|THAT’LL DO PIG
|$9.50
NC Heritage Farm bacon, hothouse tomato, Coastal Plains local lettuce, Duke’s basil mayo on sourdough
|HAM PART
|$10.00
Ham and Swiss melt, yellow mustard, pickles on Hawaiian roll
|BAHN MI?! BAHN YOU!!!
|$9.50
House roasted NC Heritage Farm pork loin, pickled carrots and daikon radish, cilantro, jalapeño, Viet butter on baguette
More about Harvey's
Harvey's
823 S Memorial Drive, Greenville
|Popular items
|Sausage Sandwich
|$4.49
|Hash Browns
|$2.50
More about Habibi Mediterranean Grill
Habibi Mediterranean Grill
310 east arlington blvd suite. F, Greenville
|Popular items
|Chicken Kabob
|$12.55
|Tzatziki
|$4.99
|Regular Fries
|$2.79
More about The Breakfast Bar
The Breakfast Bar
605 Albemarle Ave, Greenville
More about El Azador
El Azador
109 Greenville Boulevard Southeast, Greenville
More about 5th Street Hardware
5th Street Hardware
120 West 5th Street, Greenville
More about Dirty Dan's
Dirty Dan's
110 East Fourth Street, Greenville