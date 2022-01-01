Greenville restaurants you'll love

Go
Greenville restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Greenville

Greenville's top cuisines

Italian
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Food Trucks
Indian
Caterers
Scroll right

Must-try Greenville restaurants

Villa Verde image

SALADS

Villa Verde

2601 East 10th street, Greenville

Avg 4.6 (1769 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Asopao
A hearty Dominican gumbo style rice stew flavored with various authentic spices and your choice of meat.
Topped with fresh onions and cilantro.
Dominican Avocado Salad
A vibrant blend of rainbow kale, Napa red cabbage, tomatoes, shaved carrots, topped with fresh avocado. Finished with our homemade Dominican dressing. Does not include rice and beans.
Select your choice of meat:
Pernil Plate$11.95
Slow roasted pork shoulder guaranteed to fall off the bone. Seasoned to perfection with fresh spices. Served with pickled onions.
More about Villa Verde
Cinnamon Bistro image

 

Cinnamon Bistro

731 Red Banks Rd, Greenville

Avg 4.8 (275 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Vegetable Samosa (2 pieces)$4.99
Light puff pastry stuffed with potatoes and green peas flavored with spices.
Lamb Korma$17.99
Lamb cooked with spices herbs, and nuts in a mild onion creamy sauce.
Chicken Tikka Masala$15.99
Cubes of chicken breast roasted in the clay oven and folded into a spiced creamy tomato sauce.
More about Cinnamon Bistro
Villa Verde image

SALADS

Villa Verde

2247 W Arlington Blvd, Greenville

Avg 4.7 (120 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Beef Empanadas (2)$5.99
Maduros$1.99
Big Papi Steak Sandwich$9.95
More about Villa Verde
Nino's Cucina Italiana image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Nino's Cucina Italiana

511G Red Banks Road, Greenville

Avg 4.8 (867 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Arancini$13.90
Rigatoni Ponte Vecchio$24.70
Rigatoni alla Vodka$22.20
More about Nino's Cucina Italiana
Kings Deli image

 

Kings Deli

201 East 5th Street, Greenville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
THAT’LL DO PIG$9.50
NC Heritage Farm bacon, hothouse tomato, Coastal Plains local lettuce, Duke’s basil mayo on sourdough
HAM PART$10.00
Ham and Swiss melt, yellow mustard, pickles on Hawaiian roll
BAHN MI?! BAHN YOU!!!$9.50
House roasted NC Heritage Farm pork loin, pickled carrots and daikon radish, cilantro, jalapeño, Viet butter on baguette
More about Kings Deli
Harvey's image

 

Harvey's

823 S Memorial Drive, Greenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Sausage Sandwich$4.49
Hash Browns$2.50
More about Harvey's
Restaurant banner

 

Habibi Mediterranean Grill

310 east arlington blvd suite. F, Greenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Kabob$12.55
Tzatziki$4.99
Regular Fries$2.79
More about Habibi Mediterranean Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Bateeni Greenville

1868 w Arlington Blvd, Greenville N

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Bateeni Greenville
The Breakfast Bar image

 

The Breakfast Bar

605 Albemarle Ave, Greenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Breakfast Bar
Banner pic

 

El Azador

109 Greenville Boulevard Southeast, Greenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about El Azador
Restaurant banner

 

5th Street Hardware

120 West 5th Street, Greenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about 5th Street Hardware
Restaurant banner

 

Dirty Dan's

110 East Fourth Street, Greenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Dirty Dan's

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Greenville

Cuban Sandwiches

Steak Sandwiches

Map

More near Greenville to explore

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (153 restaurants)

New Bern

No reviews yet

Wake Forest

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Garner

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Morehead City

No reviews yet

Jacksonville

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Clayton

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

New Bern

No reviews yet

Jacksonville

Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)

Morehead City

No reviews yet

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (153 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston