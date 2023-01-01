Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cheese fries in
Greenville
/
Greenville
/
Cheese Fries
Greenville restaurants that serve cheese fries
Seared Chop
1909-A East Fire Tower Rd, Greenville
No reviews yet
Loaded Cheese Fries
$14.00
More about Seared Chop
MICHAEL RAY'S KITCHEN - 1200 North Greene Street
1200 North Greene Street, Greenville
No reviews yet
CHILLI CHEESE FRIES
$4.99
Fries smothered with chilli and cheese
More about MICHAEL RAY'S KITCHEN - 1200 North Greene Street
Browse other tasty dishes in Greenville
Pancakes
Waffles
Pork Chops
Quesadillas
Cheesecake
Calamari
Fried Pickles
French Toast
More near Greenville to explore
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(234 restaurants)
Wake Forest
Avg 4.2
(34 restaurants)
New Bern
No reviews yet
Goldsboro
No reviews yet
Rocky Mount
Avg 3.7
(13 restaurants)
Morehead City
Avg 4.8
(11 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 3.7
(9 restaurants)
Garner
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Clayton
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Rocky Mount
Avg 3.7
(13 restaurants)
Goldsboro
No reviews yet
New Bern
No reviews yet
Jacksonville
Avg 3.7
(9 restaurants)
Morehead City
Avg 4.8
(11 restaurants)
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(234 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(402 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(302 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(405 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(359 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1131 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(879 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston