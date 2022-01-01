Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chili in
Greenville
/
Greenville
/
Chili
Greenville restaurants that serve chili
Cinnamon Bistro
731 Red Banks Rd, Greenville
Avg 4.8
(275 reviews)
Chicken Chili
$16.99
Boneless pieces of chicken cooked with green chili and finished with an exotic Indian sauce.
More about Cinnamon Bistro
Kings Deli
201 East 5th Street, Greenville
No reviews yet
CHILI LIME PORK RINDS
$2.50
More about Kings Deli
Browse other tasty dishes in Greenville
French Toast
Pork Chops
Chicken Tenders
Pancakes
Banana Pudding
Tacos
Pudding
Grits
More near Greenville to explore
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(187 restaurants)
New Bern
No reviews yet
Wake Forest
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Goldsboro
No reviews yet
Morehead City
Avg 4.8
(9 restaurants)
Garner
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Rocky Mount
Avg 3.7
(6 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 3.7
(4 restaurants)
Clayton
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Rocky Mount
Avg 3.7
(6 restaurants)
Goldsboro
No reviews yet
New Bern
No reviews yet
Jacksonville
Avg 3.7
(4 restaurants)
Morehead City
Avg 4.8
(9 restaurants)
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(187 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(298 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(233 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(334 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(269 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(848 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(692 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston