Enchiladas in Greenville

Rancherita Greenville
3130 Evans Street, Greenville
|Enchiladas Suizas
|$12.99
Shredded chicken, creamy tomatillo sauce, cheese, cilantro, crema mexicana, rice and salad.
EL AZADOR - TAQUERIA
109 Greenville Boulevard Southeast, Greenville
|ENCHILADAS ROJAS/RED SAUCE
|$11.99
4 Chicken Enchiladas topped with our Red mild sauce. queso fresco, sour cream, onions, and cilantro.
comes with 2 sides.
|ENCHILADAS VERDES/GREEN SAUCE
|$11.99
4 chicken Enchiladas topped with green sauce, queso fresco, sour cream onions, and cilantro.
comes with 2 sides.