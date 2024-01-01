Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Greenville

Greenville restaurants
Greenville restaurants that serve enchiladas

Rancherita Greenville

3130 Evans Street, Greenville

Enchiladas Suizas$12.99
Shredded chicken, creamy tomatillo sauce, cheese, cilantro, crema mexicana, rice and salad.
More about Rancherita Greenville
EL AZADOR - TAQUERIA

109 Greenville Boulevard Southeast, Greenville

ENCHILADAS ROJAS/RED SAUCE$11.99
4 Chicken Enchiladas topped with our Red mild sauce. queso fresco, sour cream, onions, and cilantro.
comes with 2 sides.
ENCHILADAS VERDES/GREEN SAUCE$11.99
4 chicken Enchiladas topped with green sauce, queso fresco, sour cream onions, and cilantro.
comes with 2 sides.
More about EL AZADOR - TAQUERIA

