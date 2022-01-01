Greenville American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Greenville
Southern Culture Kitchen and Bar
2537 N. Pleasantburg Dr., Suite G, Greenville
|Popular items
|Voodoo Pasta Shrimp
|$22.00
cajun cream sauce, fettucine, andouille sausage, peppers, onions
|Bourbon Glazed Grilled Pork Loin
|$18.00
Double Cut Pork Loin with Sweet Potato Hash and Garlic Green Beans
|Supper Salad
|$8.00
Artisan Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Shaved Onion, Sunflower seeds. Choice of Dressing
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
CityRange Steakhouse Grill
615 Haywood Rd, Greenville
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$7.50
Crisp romaine, house croutons, the best house made Caesar dressing
|Garlic Steak & Shrimp
|$29.00
Seared 10oz Ribeye, grilled shrimp, garlic cream, creamy mash, asparagus
|Petite Crab Cakes
|$13.00
Bite-size lump crab cakes, Meyer lemon aioli and dressed greens
Village Kitchen Hartness
2000 Society Street, Greenville
|Popular items
|Winter Vegetable FB (V)
|$13.00
Herbed goat cheese base, winter squash, beets, arugula, manchego, house hot honey
|Hartness House Salad (DF, GF, V)
|$12.00
Tyger River lettuces, shaved beets, radish and baby carrots, rosemary croutons, house ranch
|Fall Harvest Salad (GF, V)
|$12.00
Superfood lettuce blend, roasted winter squash, dried, cranberries, candied pecans, goat cheese, crispy sweet potato, maple cider vinaigrette
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sunflower Eatery
4 Independence Point, Greenville
|Popular items
|Southwestern Rice Bowl
|$7.40
Brown rice and black beans topped with diced chicken, grilled onions and peppers, diced tomatoes, and Chipotle Ranch
|Adluh Mill Grits Bowl
|$2.50
Adluh Mills Grits with your choice of sautéed toppings.
|Breakfast Potato Bowl
|$4.95
Fried diced potatoes with your choice of sautéed toppings.
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The HabiTap
1325 Miller Rd, Greenville
|Popular items
|Habitap Hot Chicken Melt
|$12.95
Fried or grilled spicy chicken, pimento cheese, mayo, house made hot pickles, toasted Texas toast.
|Chicken Shack
|$10.95
Choice of fried or grilled
Chicken, pickles & comeback sauce, Toasted bun It. Is. Amazing.
|Cheesesteak
|$15.95
Shaved ribeye, grilled onions, grilled peppers, mushrooms, provolone, toasted sub roll
Fork and Plough
1629 E. North St, Greenville
|Popular items
|Honey Glazed Carrots
|$12.00
|Collard Greens
|$6.50
|Shiitake Swiss Burger
|$15.00
Mac's Speed Shop
930 south main street, greenville
|Popular items
|Brisket Platter
|$26.00
DRY RUBBED, SLOW SMOKED FOR 8 HOURS, SLICED TO ORDER, SERVED WITH CARAMELIZED ONIONS AND WESTERN BBQ
|1/2 Smkd Chicken
|$14.00
Slow smoked and finished on the grill, served naked or with your choice of wing sauce.
|Sm Combo
|$29.00
Choose four - hand pulled pork, beer can chicken, St. Louis ribs, Texas beef sausage, beef brisket and 2 sides
SANDWICHES
Eggs Up Grill
225 S. Pleasantburg Drive, Greenville
|Popular items
|Side Blueberry Muffin
|$3.39
|Side French Toast
|$2.79
Oak Hill Cafe and Farm
2510 Poinsett Hwy, Greenville
|Popular items
|Tres Leches
|$8.00
Vanilla Cake, Cream, Seasonal Fruit
|FROZEN Quiche – Pickup WED 11/24
|$22.00
CHOOSE: Ham+Cheese, Bacon+Cheese, Vegetable+Cheese
SANDWICHES
Eggs Up Grill
1939 Woodruff Rd, Greenville
|Popular items
|Side Blueberry Muffin
|$3.39
|Side French Toast
|$2.79
Biscuit Head - Church St
823 S Church St Ste C, Greenville
|Popular items
|Full Breakfast
|$11.00
Two eggs your way and two sides served with a biscuit
|Classic Sandwich
|$7.00
Biscuit with egg, cheddar and choice of one side (Pic is with bacon as side)
|Biscuit and
|$6.00
Biscuit with a choice of one side
(Pic with Fr. Chicken as side)