Greenville American restaurants you'll love

Southern Culture Kitchen and Bar image

 

Southern Culture Kitchen and Bar

2537 N. Pleasantburg Dr., Suite G, Greenville

Avg 4.6 (650 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Voodoo Pasta Shrimp$22.00
cajun cream sauce, fettucine, andouille sausage, peppers, onions
Bourbon Glazed Grilled Pork Loin$18.00
Double Cut Pork Loin with Sweet Potato Hash and Garlic Green Beans
Supper Salad$8.00
Artisan Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Shaved Onion, Sunflower seeds. Choice of Dressing
More about Southern Culture Kitchen and Bar
CityRange Steakhouse Grill image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

CityRange Steakhouse Grill

615 Haywood Rd, Greenville

Avg 4.4 (1714 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$7.50
Crisp romaine, house croutons, the best house made Caesar dressing
Garlic Steak & Shrimp$29.00
Seared 10oz Ribeye, grilled shrimp, garlic cream, creamy mash, asparagus
Petite Crab Cakes$13.00
Bite-size lump crab cakes, Meyer lemon aioli and dressed greens
More about CityRange Steakhouse Grill
Village Kitchen Hartness image

 

Village Kitchen Hartness

2000 Society Street, Greenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Winter Vegetable FB (V)$13.00
Herbed goat cheese base, winter squash, beets, arugula, manchego, house hot honey
Hartness House Salad (DF, GF, V)$12.00
Tyger River lettuces, shaved beets, radish and baby carrots, rosemary croutons, house ranch
Fall Harvest Salad (GF, V)$12.00
Superfood lettuce blend, roasted winter squash, dried, cranberries, candied pecans, goat cheese, crispy sweet potato, maple cider vinaigrette
More about Village Kitchen Hartness
Sunflower Eatery image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sunflower Eatery

4 Independence Point, Greenville

Avg 4.7 (152 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Southwestern Rice Bowl$7.40
Brown rice and black beans topped with diced chicken, grilled onions and peppers, diced tomatoes, and Chipotle Ranch
Adluh Mill Grits Bowl$2.50
Adluh Mills Grits with your choice of sautéed toppings.
Breakfast Potato Bowl$4.95
Fried diced potatoes with your choice of sautéed toppings.
More about Sunflower Eatery
The HabiTap image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The HabiTap

1325 Miller Rd, Greenville

Avg 4.1 (80 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Habitap Hot Chicken Melt$12.95
Fried or grilled spicy chicken, pimento cheese, mayo, house made hot pickles, toasted Texas toast.
Chicken Shack$10.95
Choice of fried or grilled
Chicken, pickles & comeback sauce, Toasted bun It. Is. Amazing.
Cheesesteak$15.95
Shaved ribeye, grilled onions, grilled peppers, mushrooms, provolone, toasted sub roll
More about The HabiTap
Fork and Plough image

 

Fork and Plough

1629 E. North St, Greenville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Honey Glazed Carrots$12.00
Collard Greens$6.50
Shiitake Swiss Burger$15.00
More about Fork and Plough
Mac's Speed Shop image

 

Mac's Speed Shop

930 south main street, greenville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brisket Platter$26.00
DRY RUBBED, SLOW SMOKED FOR 8 HOURS, SLICED TO ORDER, SERVED WITH CARAMELIZED ONIONS AND WESTERN BBQ
1/2 Smkd Chicken$14.00
Slow smoked and finished on the grill, served naked or with your choice of wing sauce.
Sm Combo$29.00
Choose four - hand pulled pork, beer can chicken, St. Louis ribs, Texas beef sausage, beef brisket and 2 sides
More about Mac's Speed Shop
Eggs Up Grill image

SANDWICHES

Eggs Up Grill

225 S. Pleasantburg Drive, Greenville

Avg 4.6 (2232 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Side Blueberry Muffin$3.39
Side French Toast$2.79
More about Eggs Up Grill
Oak Hill Cafe and Farm image

 

Oak Hill Cafe and Farm

2510 Poinsett Hwy, Greenville

Avg 4.5 (467 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tres Leches$8.00
Vanilla Cake, Cream, Seasonal Fruit
FROZEN Quiche – Pickup WED 11/24$22.00
CHOOSE: Ham+Cheese, Bacon+Cheese, Vegetable+Cheese
More about Oak Hill Cafe and Farm
Eggs Up Grill image

SANDWICHES

Eggs Up Grill

1939 Woodruff Rd, Greenville

Avg 4.6 (2232 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Side Blueberry Muffin$3.39
Side French Toast$2.79
More about Eggs Up Grill
Sticky Fingers image

 

Sticky Fingers

1 South Main St., Greenville

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Sticky Fingers
Restaurant banner

 

Biscuit Head - Church St

823 S Church St Ste C, Greenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Full Breakfast$11.00
Two eggs your way and two sides served with a biscuit
Classic Sandwich$7.00
Biscuit with egg, cheddar and choice of one side (Pic is with bacon as side)
Biscuit and$6.00
Biscuit with a choice of one side
(Pic with Fr. Chicken as side)
More about Biscuit Head - Church St

