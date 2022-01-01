Greenville bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Greenville restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Greenville

Southern Culture Kitchen and Bar image

 

Southern Culture Kitchen and Bar

2537 N. Pleasantburg Dr., Suite G, Greenville

Avg 4.6 (650 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Voodoo Pasta Shrimp$22.00
cajun cream sauce, fettucine, andouille sausage, peppers, onions
Bourbon Glazed Grilled Pork Loin$18.00
Double Cut Pork Loin with Sweet Potato Hash and Garlic Green Beans
Supper Salad$8.00
Artisan Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Shaved Onion, Sunflower seeds. Choice of Dressing
More about Southern Culture Kitchen and Bar
Spaghetti Westurn image

 

Spaghetti Westurn

2728 Wade Hampton Boulevard, Wade Hampton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
White Lightning$17.00
Tagliatelle with mozzarella, artichokes, crispy pancetta, cream, and grated cheese.
Campfire Cake$9.00
A gluten-free chocolate cake with smoked almonds and whipped cream.
Prairie Dog$16.00
Radiatore with pesto, pecorino, kilt greens, and bread crumbs.
More about Spaghetti Westurn
CityRange Steakhouse Grill image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

CityRange Steakhouse Grill

615 Haywood Rd, Greenville

Avg 4.4 (1714 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Caesar Salad$7.50
Crisp romaine, house croutons, the best house made Caesar dressing
Garlic Steak & Shrimp$29.00
Seared 10oz Ribeye, grilled shrimp, garlic cream, creamy mash, asparagus
Petite Crab Cakes$13.00
Bite-size lump crab cakes, Meyer lemon aioli and dressed greens
More about CityRange Steakhouse Grill
The HabiTap image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The HabiTap

1325 Miller Rd, Greenville

Avg 4.1 (80 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Habitap Hot Chicken Melt$12.95
Fried or grilled spicy chicken, pimento cheese, mayo, house made hot pickles, toasted Texas toast.
Chicken Shack$10.95
Choice of fried or grilled
Chicken, pickles & comeback sauce, Toasted bun It. Is. Amazing.
Cheesesteak$15.95
Shaved ribeye, grilled onions, grilled peppers, mushrooms, provolone, toasted sub roll
More about The HabiTap
Mac's Speed Shop image

 

Mac's Speed Shop

930 south main street, greenville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brisket Platter$26.00
DRY RUBBED, SLOW SMOKED FOR 8 HOURS, SLICED TO ORDER, SERVED WITH CARAMELIZED ONIONS AND WESTERN BBQ
1/2 Smkd Chicken$14.00
Slow smoked and finished on the grill, served naked or with your choice of wing sauce.
Sm Combo$29.00
Choose four - hand pulled pork, beer can chicken, St. Louis ribs, Texas beef sausage, beef brisket and 2 sides
More about Mac's Speed Shop
Oak Hill Cafe and Farm image

 

Oak Hill Cafe and Farm

2510 Poinsett Hwy, Greenville

Avg 4.5 (467 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tres Leches$8.00
Vanilla Cake, Cream, Seasonal Fruit
FROZEN Quiche – Pickup WED 11/24$22.00
CHOOSE: Ham+Cheese, Bacon+Cheese, Vegetable+Cheese
More about Oak Hill Cafe and Farm
Think Tank Brew Lab image

 

Think Tank Brew Lab

101 Airport Rd, Greenville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Event Fee$250.00
More about Think Tank Brew Lab

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Greenville

Cheesecake

Cake

Greek Salad

Cheese Pizza

Gyoza

Muffins

Salmon

Bisque

Map

More near Greenville to explore

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Simpsonville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Greer

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Easley

No reviews yet

Clemson

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

Travelers Rest

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Boiling Springs

No reviews yet

Flat Rock

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston