Greenville bars & lounges you'll love

Southern Culture Kitchen and Bar
2537 N. Pleasantburg Dr., Suite G, Greenville
|Popular items
|Voodoo Pasta Shrimp
|$22.00
cajun cream sauce, fettucine, andouille sausage, peppers, onions
|Bourbon Glazed Grilled Pork Loin
|$18.00
Double Cut Pork Loin with Sweet Potato Hash and Garlic Green Beans
|Supper Salad
|$8.00
Artisan Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Shaved Onion, Sunflower seeds. Choice of Dressing
Spaghetti Westurn
2728 Wade Hampton Boulevard, Wade Hampton
|Popular items
|White Lightning
|$17.00
Tagliatelle with mozzarella, artichokes, crispy pancetta, cream, and grated cheese.
|Campfire Cake
|$9.00
A gluten-free chocolate cake with smoked almonds and whipped cream.
|Prairie Dog
|$16.00
Radiatore with pesto, pecorino, kilt greens, and bread crumbs.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
CityRange Steakhouse Grill
615 Haywood Rd, Greenville
|Popular items
|Caesar Salad
|$7.50
Crisp romaine, house croutons, the best house made Caesar dressing
|Garlic Steak & Shrimp
|$29.00
Seared 10oz Ribeye, grilled shrimp, garlic cream, creamy mash, asparagus
|Petite Crab Cakes
|$13.00
Bite-size lump crab cakes, Meyer lemon aioli and dressed greens
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The HabiTap
1325 Miller Rd, Greenville
|Popular items
|Habitap Hot Chicken Melt
|$12.95
Fried or grilled spicy chicken, pimento cheese, mayo, house made hot pickles, toasted Texas toast.
|Chicken Shack
|$10.95
Choice of fried or grilled
Chicken, pickles & comeback sauce, Toasted bun It. Is. Amazing.
|Cheesesteak
|$15.95
Shaved ribeye, grilled onions, grilled peppers, mushrooms, provolone, toasted sub roll
Mac's Speed Shop
930 south main street, greenville
|Popular items
|Brisket Platter
|$26.00
DRY RUBBED, SLOW SMOKED FOR 8 HOURS, SLICED TO ORDER, SERVED WITH CARAMELIZED ONIONS AND WESTERN BBQ
|1/2 Smkd Chicken
|$14.00
Slow smoked and finished on the grill, served naked or with your choice of wing sauce.
|Sm Combo
|$29.00
Choose four - hand pulled pork, beer can chicken, St. Louis ribs, Texas beef sausage, beef brisket and 2 sides
Oak Hill Cafe and Farm
2510 Poinsett Hwy, Greenville
|Popular items
|Tres Leches
|$8.00
Vanilla Cake, Cream, Seasonal Fruit
|FROZEN Quiche – Pickup WED 11/24
|$22.00
CHOOSE: Ham+Cheese, Bacon+Cheese, Vegetable+Cheese