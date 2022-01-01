Greenville BBQ restaurants you'll love
Must-try BBQ restaurants in Greenville
Home Team BBQ
815 Lauren's Road, Greenville
Popular items
12 Wings
|$19.50
Dry Rub | Alabama White Sauce
Fiery Ron's Burger
|$15.75
Two - 4oz. Patties | American Cheese | House Made Bacon | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | House Pickles | Harissa Mayo |King’s Hawaiian Bun
Home Team Salad
|$12.50
Greens | Grilled Corn | Tomatoes | Cucumbers |Toasted Pepitas |
Smoked Poblano Vinaigrette
Mac's Speed Shop
930 south main street, greenville
Popular items
Brisket Platter
|$26.00
DRY RUBBED, SLOW SMOKED FOR 8 HOURS, SLICED TO ORDER, SERVED WITH CARAMELIZED ONIONS AND WESTERN BBQ
1/2 Smkd Chicken
|$14.00
Slow smoked and finished on the grill, served naked or with your choice of wing sauce.
Sm Combo
|$29.00
Choose four - hand pulled pork, beer can chicken, St. Louis ribs, Texas beef sausage, beef brisket and 2 sides