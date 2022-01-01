Greenville BBQ restaurants you'll love

Go
Greenville restaurants
Toast

Must-try BBQ restaurants in Greenville

Home Team BBQ image

 

Home Team BBQ

815 Lauren's Road, Greenville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
12 Wings$19.50
Dry Rub | Alabama White Sauce
Fiery Ron's Burger$15.75
Two - 4oz. Patties | American Cheese | House Made Bacon | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | House Pickles | Harissa Mayo |King’s Hawaiian Bun
Home Team Salad$12.50
Greens | Grilled Corn | Tomatoes | Cucumbers |Toasted Pepitas |
Smoked Poblano Vinaigrette
More about Home Team BBQ
Mac's Speed Shop image

 

Mac's Speed Shop

930 south main street, greenville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brisket Platter$26.00
DRY RUBBED, SLOW SMOKED FOR 8 HOURS, SLICED TO ORDER, SERVED WITH CARAMELIZED ONIONS AND WESTERN BBQ
1/2 Smkd Chicken$14.00
Slow smoked and finished on the grill, served naked or with your choice of wing sauce.
Sm Combo$29.00
Choose four - hand pulled pork, beer can chicken, St. Louis ribs, Texas beef sausage, beef brisket and 2 sides
More about Mac's Speed Shop
Sticky Fingers image

 

Sticky Fingers

1 South Main St., Greenville

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Sticky Fingers

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Greenville

Cheesecake

Cake

Greek Salad

Cheese Pizza

Gyoza

Muffins

Salmon

Bisque

Map

More near Greenville to explore

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Simpsonville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Greer

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Easley

No reviews yet

Clemson

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

Travelers Rest

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Boiling Springs

No reviews yet

Flat Rock

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston