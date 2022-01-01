Greenville breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Greenville
More about Sully's Steamers
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Sully's Steamers
6 E Washington St, Greenville
|Popular items
|Pizza*
|$5.25
Pepperoni, Pizza Sauce, & Provolone Cheese
|Chip Combo Online
|$2.50
Choice of Chip and Drink
|Nacho Maximus*
|$8.25
Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Parmesan Peppercorn, Honey Mustard, & Nacho Cheese Doritos on the Sandwich!
More about Village Kitchen Hartness
Village Kitchen Hartness
2000 Society Street, Greenville
|Popular items
|Winter Vegetable FB (V)
|$13.00
Herbed goat cheese base, winter squash, beets, arugula, manchego, house hot honey
|Hartness House Salad (DF, GF, V)
|$12.00
Tyger River lettuces, shaved beets, radish and baby carrots, rosemary croutons, house ranch
|Fall Harvest Salad (GF, V)
|$12.00
Superfood lettuce blend, roasted winter squash, dried, cranberries, candied pecans, goat cheese, crispy sweet potato, maple cider vinaigrette
More about Sunflower Eatery
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sunflower Eatery
4 Independence Point, Greenville
|Popular items
|Southwestern Rice Bowl
|$7.40
Brown rice and black beans topped with diced chicken, grilled onions and peppers, diced tomatoes, and Chipotle Ranch
|Adluh Mill Grits Bowl
|$2.50
Adluh Mills Grits with your choice of sautéed toppings.
|Breakfast Potato Bowl
|$4.95
Fried diced potatoes with your choice of sautéed toppings.
More about Coyote Coffee
Coyote Coffee
3527 hwy 153, Greenville
|Popular items
|Muffins
|$3.99
|Hot Chai Tea
|Coyote Frappes*
More about Eggs Up Grill
SANDWICHES
Eggs Up Grill
225 S. Pleasantburg Drive, Greenville
|Popular items
|Side Blueberry Muffin
|$3.39
|Side French Toast
|$2.79
More about Eggs Up Grill
SANDWICHES
Eggs Up Grill
1939 Woodruff Rd, Greenville
|Popular items
|Side Blueberry Muffin
|$3.39
|Side French Toast
|$2.79
More about Biscuit Head - Church St
Biscuit Head - Church St
823 S Church St Ste C, Greenville
|Popular items
|Full Breakfast
|$11.00
Two eggs your way and two sides served with a biscuit
|Classic Sandwich
|$7.00
Biscuit with egg, cheddar and choice of one side (Pic is with bacon as side)
|Biscuit and
|$6.00
Biscuit with a choice of one side
(Pic with Fr. Chicken as side)