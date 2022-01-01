Greenville breakfast spots you'll love

Go
Greenville restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Greenville

Sully's Steamers image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Sully's Steamers

6 E Washington St, Greenville

Avg 4.8 (2635 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pizza*$5.25
Pepperoni, Pizza Sauce, & Provolone Cheese
Chip Combo Online$2.50
Choice of Chip and Drink
Nacho Maximus*$8.25
Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Parmesan Peppercorn, Honey Mustard, & Nacho Cheese Doritos on the Sandwich!
More about Sully's Steamers
Village Kitchen Hartness image

 

Village Kitchen Hartness

2000 Society Street, Greenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Winter Vegetable FB (V)$13.00
Herbed goat cheese base, winter squash, beets, arugula, manchego, house hot honey
Hartness House Salad (DF, GF, V)$12.00
Tyger River lettuces, shaved beets, radish and baby carrots, rosemary croutons, house ranch
Fall Harvest Salad (GF, V)$12.00
Superfood lettuce blend, roasted winter squash, dried, cranberries, candied pecans, goat cheese, crispy sweet potato, maple cider vinaigrette
More about Village Kitchen Hartness
Sunflower Eatery image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sunflower Eatery

4 Independence Point, Greenville

Avg 4.7 (152 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Southwestern Rice Bowl$7.40
Brown rice and black beans topped with diced chicken, grilled onions and peppers, diced tomatoes, and Chipotle Ranch
Adluh Mill Grits Bowl$2.50
Adluh Mills Grits with your choice of sautéed toppings.
Breakfast Potato Bowl$4.95
Fried diced potatoes with your choice of sautéed toppings.
More about Sunflower Eatery
Coyote Coffee image

 

Coyote Coffee

3527 hwy 153, Greenville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Muffins$3.99
Hot Chai Tea
Coyote Frappes*
More about Coyote Coffee
Eggs Up Grill image

SANDWICHES

Eggs Up Grill

225 S. Pleasantburg Drive, Greenville

Avg 4.6 (2232 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Side Blueberry Muffin$3.39
Side French Toast$2.79
More about Eggs Up Grill
Eggs Up Grill image

SANDWICHES

Eggs Up Grill

1939 Woodruff Rd, Greenville

Avg 4.6 (2232 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Side Blueberry Muffin$3.39
Side French Toast$2.79
More about Eggs Up Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Biscuit Head - Church St

823 S Church St Ste C, Greenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Full Breakfast$11.00
Two eggs your way and two sides served with a biscuit
Classic Sandwich$7.00
Biscuit with egg, cheddar and choice of one side (Pic is with bacon as side)
Biscuit and$6.00
Biscuit with a choice of one side
(Pic with Fr. Chicken as side)
More about Biscuit Head - Church St

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Greenville

Cheesecake

Cake

Greek Salad

Cheese Pizza

Gyoza

Muffins

Salmon

Bisque

Map

More near Greenville to explore

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Simpsonville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Greer

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Easley

No reviews yet

Clemson

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

Travelers Rest

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Boiling Springs

No reviews yet

Flat Rock

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston