Greenville pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Greenville
PIZZA
Sidewall Pizza Company
3598 Pelham Road, Greenville
|Popular items
|BYO Regular Pizza
|$15.00
build your own pizza on our 14" signature crust
|Wedge Salad
|$7.75
chopped bacon, grape tomatoes, red onion, blue cheese, crisp iceberg wedge, balsamic
reduction, blue cheese dressing
|Little Pepperoni Pizza
|$17.50
crushed tomato sauce, over 50 perfectly cupped & super flavorful little pepperonis, mozzarella, crust brushed with our butter, onion, & garlic sauce & a sprinkle of pecorino
Pizza Artista - Greenville
27 S Pleasantburg Drive, Suite 160, Greenville
|Popular items
|Click Here to Create-Your-Own Masterpiece Pizza
Your 10" masterpiece includes your choice of dough, sauce and cheese and up to 7 traditional toppings. Plus, you can choose a garnish or drizzle to finish it. Extra, deluxe or premium toppings will be an additional charge.
|Classic Cajun Pizza
|$12.95
Calling all meat lovers! Spicy red sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, beef, Italian sausage, crispy bacon, Andouille sausage, Tasso ham, and smoked Cajun sausage. Deliciousness!
|BBQ Chicken Pizza
|$9.75
This sweet yet savory classic features a BBQ sauce base topped with grilled chicken, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, purple onion, cilantro and finished with a BBQ drizzle.
D'Allesandro's -Greenville
17 Mohawk Drive, Greenville
|Popular items
|16" Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)
|$16.50
Red sauce and mozzarella.
|16" Get Gnarly
|$20.50
Olive oil & garlic base, spinach, mozzarella, balsamic chicken, blue cheese crumbles.
|16" Greek (v)
|$22.50
Red sauce, spinach, mozzarella, tomatoes, black olives, banana peppers, feta.