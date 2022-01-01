Greenville pizza restaurants you'll love

Go
Greenville restaurants
Toast

Must-try pizza restaurants in Greenville

Sidewall Pizza Company image

PIZZA

Sidewall Pizza Company

3598 Pelham Road, Greenville

Avg 4.3 (627 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BYO Regular Pizza$15.00
build your own pizza on our 14" signature crust
Wedge Salad$7.75
chopped bacon, grape tomatoes, red onion, blue cheese, crisp iceberg wedge, balsamic
reduction, blue cheese dressing
Little Pepperoni Pizza$17.50
crushed tomato sauce, over 50 perfectly cupped & super flavorful little pepperonis, mozzarella, crust brushed with our butter, onion, & garlic sauce & a sprinkle of pecorino
More about Sidewall Pizza Company
Pizza Artista - Greenville image

 

Pizza Artista - Greenville

27 S Pleasantburg Drive, Suite 160, Greenville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Click Here to Create-Your-Own Masterpiece Pizza
Your 10" masterpiece includes your choice of dough, sauce and cheese and up to 7 traditional toppings. Plus, you can choose a garnish or drizzle to finish it. Extra, deluxe or premium toppings will be an additional charge.
Classic Cajun Pizza$12.95
Calling all meat lovers! Spicy red sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, beef, Italian sausage, crispy bacon, Andouille sausage, Tasso ham, and smoked Cajun sausage. Deliciousness!
BBQ Chicken Pizza$9.75
This sweet yet savory classic features a BBQ sauce base topped with grilled chicken, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, purple onion, cilantro and finished with a BBQ drizzle.
More about Pizza Artista - Greenville
Restaurant banner

 

D'Allesandro's -Greenville

17 Mohawk Drive, Greenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
16" Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)$16.50
Red sauce and mozzarella.
16" Get Gnarly$20.50
Olive oil & garlic base, spinach, mozzarella, balsamic chicken, blue cheese crumbles.
16" Greek (v)$22.50
Red sauce, spinach, mozzarella, tomatoes, black olives, banana peppers, feta.
More about D'Allesandro's -Greenville

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Greenville

Cheesecake

Cake

Greek Salad

Cheese Pizza

Gyoza

Muffins

Salmon

Bisque

Map

More near Greenville to explore

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Simpsonville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Greer

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Easley

No reviews yet

Clemson

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

Travelers Rest

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Boiling Springs

No reviews yet

Flat Rock

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston