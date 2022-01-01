Greenville Southern restaurants you'll love
Must-try Southern restaurants in Greenville
More about Southern Fried Green Tomatoes
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Southern Fried Green Tomatoes
1175 Woods Crossing Rd Ste 8, Greenville
|Popular items
|Chicken Fried Chicken
|$13.99
All white meat chicken, hand breaded with a seasoned batter & deep fried until crispy & golden. Topped with sawmill Gravy.
|Fried Center Cut Pork Chop
|$13.99
A fresh bone-in pork chop hand-breaded with our specially seasoned Japanese bread crumbs and deep fried to perfection. Our fried pork chops are always juicy and tender on the inside and crispy on the outside
|Turkey & Dressing
|$13.99
Our turkey and dressing is the “real deal”. We serve only the juicy white meat. Our dressing is made from our delicious cornbread and perfectly seasoned with a hint of sage. Topped with homemade giblet gravy and a side of cranberry sauce.
More about Southern Culture Kitchen and Bar
Southern Culture Kitchen and Bar
2537 N. Pleasantburg Dr., Suite G, Greenville
|Popular items
|Voodoo Pasta Shrimp
|$22.00
cajun cream sauce, fettucine, andouille sausage, peppers, onions
|Bourbon Glazed Grilled Pork Loin
|$18.00
Double Cut Pork Loin with Sweet Potato Hash and Garlic Green Beans
|Supper Salad
|$8.00
Artisan Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Shaved Onion, Sunflower seeds. Choice of Dressing
More about Village Kitchen Hartness
Village Kitchen Hartness
2000 Society Street, Greenville
|Popular items
|Winter Vegetable FB (V)
|$13.00
Herbed goat cheese base, winter squash, beets, arugula, manchego, house hot honey
|Hartness House Salad (DF, GF, V)
|$12.00
Tyger River lettuces, shaved beets, radish and baby carrots, rosemary croutons, house ranch
|Fall Harvest Salad (GF, V)
|$12.00
Superfood lettuce blend, roasted winter squash, dried, cranberries, candied pecans, goat cheese, crispy sweet potato, maple cider vinaigrette