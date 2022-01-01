Greenville Southern restaurants you'll love

Go
Greenville restaurants
Toast

Must-try Southern restaurants in Greenville

Southern Fried Green Tomatoes image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Southern Fried Green Tomatoes

1175 Woods Crossing Rd Ste 8, Greenville

Avg 4.1 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Fried Chicken$13.99
All white meat chicken, hand breaded with a seasoned batter & deep fried until crispy & golden. Topped with sawmill Gravy.
Fried Center Cut Pork Chop$13.99
A fresh bone-in pork chop hand-breaded with our specially seasoned Japanese bread crumbs and deep fried to perfection. Our fried pork chops are always juicy and tender on the inside and crispy on the outside
Turkey & Dressing$13.99
Our turkey and dressing is the “real deal”. We serve only the juicy white meat. Our dressing is made from our delicious cornbread and perfectly seasoned with a hint of sage. Topped with homemade giblet gravy and a side of cranberry sauce.
More about Southern Fried Green Tomatoes
Southern Culture Kitchen and Bar image

 

Southern Culture Kitchen and Bar

2537 N. Pleasantburg Dr., Suite G, Greenville

Avg 4.6 (650 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Voodoo Pasta Shrimp$22.00
cajun cream sauce, fettucine, andouille sausage, peppers, onions
Bourbon Glazed Grilled Pork Loin$18.00
Double Cut Pork Loin with Sweet Potato Hash and Garlic Green Beans
Supper Salad$8.00
Artisan Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Shaved Onion, Sunflower seeds. Choice of Dressing
More about Southern Culture Kitchen and Bar
Village Kitchen Hartness image

 

Village Kitchen Hartness

2000 Society Street, Greenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Winter Vegetable FB (V)$13.00
Herbed goat cheese base, winter squash, beets, arugula, manchego, house hot honey
Hartness House Salad (DF, GF, V)$12.00
Tyger River lettuces, shaved beets, radish and baby carrots, rosemary croutons, house ranch
Fall Harvest Salad (GF, V)$12.00
Superfood lettuce blend, roasted winter squash, dried, cranberries, candied pecans, goat cheese, crispy sweet potato, maple cider vinaigrette
More about Village Kitchen Hartness
Sticky Fingers image

 

Sticky Fingers

1 South Main St., Greenville

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Sticky Fingers

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Greenville

Cheesecake

Cake

Greek Salad

Cheese Pizza

Gyoza

Muffins

Salmon

Bisque

Map

More near Greenville to explore

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Simpsonville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Greer

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Easley

No reviews yet

Clemson

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

Travelers Rest

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Boiling Springs

No reviews yet

Flat Rock

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston