Banana ice cream in Greenville

Sidewall Pizza Company - Cleveland Street
99 Cleveland Street, Greenville
|Dairy Free Banana Bread Ice Cream
Coconut milk ice cream blended with fresh bananas and crumbled gluten free, dairy free banana nut bread with dark chocolate chunks. Contains egg, nuts, soy, corn. No dairy, no gluten, no sesame.
|Banana Cream Pie Ice Cream
Vanilla custard ice cream blended with fresh bananas and crumbled graham crackers. Contains dairy, egg, gluten, and soy. No nuts.
|Bananas Foster Cheesecake Ice Cream
Banana Cheesecake Ice Cream with a swirl of salted caramel. Contains dairy, egg, soy. No nuts and no gluten.