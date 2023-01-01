Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Barbacoas in
Greenville
/
Greenville
/
Barbacoas
Greenville restaurants that serve barbacoas
Armando's Burritos
206 A Pine Knoll Dr, GREENVILLE
No reviews yet
Barbacoa de Borrego (Lamb Barvecue)
$3.50
Corn, Flour, or Crispy Tortillas
More about Armando's Burritos
TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Willy Taco - WT Feed & Seed
217 Laurens Rd, Greenville
Avg 4.6
(1390 reviews)
Brisket Barbacoa
$5.50
More about Willy Taco - WT Feed & Seed
