Beef short ribs in Greenville

Greenville restaurants
Greenville restaurants that serve beef short ribs

Fork and Plough image

 

Fork and Plough

1629 E. North St, Greenville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Braised Beef Short Rib$30.00
More about Fork and Plough
Consumer pic

 

Lewis Barbecue - Greenville

214 Rutherford St, Greenville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Giant Beef Short Ribs$34.00
Each beef rib is approximately 1-1.5lbs each. Order by the bone!
More about Lewis Barbecue - Greenville

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

