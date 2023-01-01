Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Broccoli cheddar soup in
Greenville
/
Greenville
/
Broccoli Cheddar Soup
Greenville restaurants that serve broccoli cheddar soup
Jasmine Kitchen
503 Augusta St., Greenville
No reviews yet
Broccoli Cheddar Soup (GF)
$0.00
rich and creamy cheddar soup blended with broccoli, carrots, onion and celery
More about Jasmine Kitchen
Fork and Plough
1629 E. North St, Greenville
No reviews yet
Broccoli Cheddar Soup
$8.00
More about Fork and Plough
Browse other tasty dishes in Greenville
Turkey Clubs
Pear Salad
Cucumber Salad
Pork Belly
Cupcakes
Cobbler
Curry
Chimichangas
More near Greenville to explore
Simpsonville
Avg 2.8
(20 restaurants)
Spartanburg
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Spartanburg
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Greer
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Easley
No reviews yet
Travelers Rest
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Clemson
Avg 4.9
(6 restaurants)
Boiling Springs
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Flat Rock
Avg 4.4
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Spartanburg
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Brevard
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Asheville
Avg 4.5
(110 restaurants)
Shelby
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Athens
Avg 4.5
(49 restaurants)
Hickory
Avg 4
(21 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(263 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(285 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(345 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1521 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(343 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(70 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston