Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Broccoli cheddar soup in Greenville

Go
Greenville restaurants
Toast

Greenville restaurants that serve broccoli cheddar soup

Item pic

 

Jasmine Kitchen

503 Augusta St., Greenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Broccoli Cheddar Soup (GF)$0.00
rich and creamy cheddar soup blended with broccoli, carrots, onion and celery
More about Jasmine Kitchen
Fork and Plough image

 

Fork and Plough

1629 E. North St, Greenville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Broccoli Cheddar Soup$8.00
More about Fork and Plough

Browse other tasty dishes in Greenville

Turkey Clubs

Pear Salad

Cucumber Salad

Pork Belly

Cupcakes

Cobbler

Curry

Chimichangas

Map

More near Greenville to explore

Simpsonville

Avg 2.8 (20 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Greer

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Easley

No reviews yet

Travelers Rest

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Clemson

Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)

Boiling Springs

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Flat Rock

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (285 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (345 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1521 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (343 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston