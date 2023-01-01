Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken wraps in Greenville

Go
Greenville restaurants
Toast

Greenville restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps

Consumer pic

 

Ink N Ivy- Greenville - 21 E Coffee St

21 E Coffee St, Greenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.00
More about Ink N Ivy- Greenville - 21 E Coffee St
Coyote Coffee image

 

Coyote Coffee Cafe - Powdersville

3527 hwy 153, Greenville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$8.00
More about Coyote Coffee Cafe - Powdersville

Browse other tasty dishes in Greenville

Curry

Squid

Rice Balls

Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken

Red Velvet Cheesecake

Chicken Burritos

Chef Salad

Map

More near Greenville to explore

Simpsonville

Avg 2.8 (18 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Greer

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Easley

No reviews yet

Travelers Rest

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Clemson

Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)

Boiling Springs

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Flat Rock

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (106 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (23 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (257 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (280 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1482 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (318 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston