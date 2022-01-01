Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Greenville

Go
Greenville restaurants
Toast

Greenville restaurants that serve burritos

Willy Taco image

TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Willy Taco

217 Laurens Rd, Greenville

Avg 4.6 (1390 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cali Burrito$15.00
More about Willy Taco
Item pic

 

Tasty As Fit

3017 Augusta St, Greenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fiesta Burrito$11.00
Kontos gluten-free wrap, romaine, chickpeas, brown rice, oat flour, almond meal, parsley, olive oil, cilantro, shallots, jalapeños, Trader Joe’s taco seasoning, red peppers, mushrooms, sweet corn, black beans, cucumber, cashew queso (cashews, salsa verde, salt, lime juice)
Contains: Almonds & Cashews
More about Tasty As Fit

