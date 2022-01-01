Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

California rolls in Greenville

Greenville restaurants
Greenville restaurants that serve california rolls

Item pic

 

GINZA CAFE- Greenville

1760 Woodruff rd suite 200, Greenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
California Roll$5.95
Crab, Avocado,Cucumber
Golden California Roll$14.95
Deep fried California roll, spicy crab and eel sauce on the top
More about GINZA CAFE- Greenville
Item pic

 

Tasty As Fit - Greenville

3017 Augusta St, Greenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
"Spicy California Roll" Sushi Bowl$13.80
Ingredients: organic mixed greens, edamame, roasted carrots (tamari, toasted sesame oil, rice vinegar, garlic, sriracha, maple syrup, ginger, sesame seeds) quinoa, green onions, red cabbage, cucumber, shredded carrots, avocado, lime, pickled ginger, cashew mayo (cashews, grapeseed oil, garlic, lemon juice, apple cider vinegar, honey, mustard powder, pink Himalayan sea salt)
Contains: Cashews, Sesame, & Honey
More about Tasty As Fit - Greenville

