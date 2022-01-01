Chicken salad in Greenville
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Southern Fried Green Tomatoes
1175 Woods Crossing Rd Ste 8, Greenville
|Chicken Salad
|$13.99
A traditional chicken salad, mixed together with mayonnaise, fresh celery, boiled eggs, carrots & seasonings. Served over a bed of lettuce
|Grilled Blackened Chicken Caesar Salad
|$9.50
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$9.50
Fresh grilled chicken served fresh on a bed of spring mix with carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, & croutons.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sunflower Eatery
4 Independence Point, Greenville
|Chicken Salad Bowl
|$4.50
|VECTRUS Chicken Salad Box Lunch
|$9.49
Includes Chicken Salad, lettuce, and tomato sandwich on Sourdough with chips, and a cookie. Includes cup for fountain soda or tea.
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$6.47
On Sourdough
Coyote Coffee
3527 hwy 153, Greenville
|Cowboy Chicken Salad
|$9.00
|Bowl of Chicken Salad (NO SIDES)
|$8.00
Tasty As Fit
3017 Augusta St, Greenville
|Original 'No Chick' Chickpea Chicken Salad
|$9.00
Ingredients: chickpea, celery, carrot, fresh dill, green onions, green grapes, dill pickle, cashew mayo ( cashews, grapeseed oil, raw honey, lemon, mustard powder, apple cider vinegar, garlic, sea salt )
Contains: Cashews & Honey