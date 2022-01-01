Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Greenville

Greenville restaurants
Greenville restaurants that serve chicken salad

Southern Fried Green Tomatoes image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Southern Fried Green Tomatoes

1175 Woods Crossing Rd Ste 8, Greenville

Avg 4.1 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Salad$13.99
A traditional chicken salad, mixed together with mayonnaise, fresh celery, boiled eggs, carrots & seasonings. Served over a bed of lettuce
Grilled Blackened Chicken Caesar Salad$9.50
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.50
Fresh grilled chicken served fresh on a bed of spring mix with carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, & croutons.
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sunflower Eatery

4 Independence Point, Greenville

Avg 4.7 (152 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Bowl$4.50
VECTRUS Chicken Salad Box Lunch$9.49
Includes Chicken Salad, lettuce, and tomato sandwich on Sourdough with chips, and a cookie. Includes cup for fountain soda or tea.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.47
On Sourdough
Coyote Coffee image

 

Coyote Coffee

3527 hwy 153, Greenville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cowboy Chicken Salad$9.00
Bowl of Chicken Salad (NO SIDES)$8.00
Item pic

 

Tasty As Fit

3017 Augusta St, Greenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Original 'No Chick' Chickpea Chicken Salad$9.00
Ingredients: chickpea, celery, carrot, fresh dill, green onions, green grapes, dill pickle, cashew mayo ( cashews, grapeseed oil, raw honey, lemon, mustard powder, apple cider vinegar, garlic, sea salt )
Contains: Cashews & Honey
Parsley Greenville image

 

Parsley & Mint Downtown Greenville

600 S. Main St, Greenville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.00
