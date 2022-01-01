Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Greenville

Greenville restaurants
Greenville restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Southern Fried Green Tomatoes image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Southern Fried Green Tomatoes

1175 Woods Crossing Rd Ste 8, Greenville

Avg 4.1 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$14.50
Fresh, boneless chicken breast hand-breaded in our Italian batter and deep fried. Topped with our homemade marinara sauce, provolone cheese and served with your choice of bread
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.50
hand breaded chicken breast dipped in our homemade buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and bleu cheese or ranch dressing
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.99
More about Southern Fried Green Tomatoes
Item pic

 

Home Team BBQ

815 Lauren's Road, Greenville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$14.50
King’s Hawaiian Bun | House Pickles |
Pickled Onions
More about Home Team BBQ
Village Kitchen Hartness image

 

Village Kitchen Hartness

2000 Society Street, Greenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids grilled Chicken Sandwich (DF)$8.00
served with tots, Fries or fruit
Kids Fried Chicken Sandwich (DF)$8.00
served with tots, Fries or fruit
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Herb mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, brioche bun. Make it buffalo for $1 extra
More about Village Kitchen Hartness
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sunflower Eatery

4 Independence Point, Greenville

Avg 4.7 (152 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.47
On Sourdough
More about Sunflower Eatery
Item pic

 

SOCIAL BURGER

20 E Broad St., Greenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.00
Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Social Burger Sauce
HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH$11.00
Carolina Reaper Glaze, Cole Slaw, Pickles
More about SOCIAL BURGER
Parsley Greenville image

 

Parsley & Mint Downtown Greenville

600 S. Main St, Greenville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.00
More about Parsley & Mint Downtown Greenville

