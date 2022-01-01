Chicken sandwiches in Greenville
Greenville restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Southern Fried Green Tomatoes
1175 Woods Crossing Rd Ste 8, Greenville
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$14.50
Fresh, boneless chicken breast hand-breaded in our Italian batter and deep fried. Topped with our homemade marinara sauce, provolone cheese and served with your choice of bread
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$14.50
hand breaded chicken breast dipped in our homemade buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, and bleu cheese or ranch dressing
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.99
Home Team BBQ
815 Lauren's Road, Greenville
|Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.50
King’s Hawaiian Bun | House Pickles |
Pickled Onions
Village Kitchen Hartness
2000 Society Street, Greenville
|Kids grilled Chicken Sandwich (DF)
|$8.00
served with tots, Fries or fruit
|Kids Fried Chicken Sandwich (DF)
|$8.00
served with tots, Fries or fruit
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Herb mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, brioche bun. Make it buffalo for $1 extra
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sunflower Eatery
4 Independence Point, Greenville
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$6.47
On Sourdough
SOCIAL BURGER
20 E Broad St., Greenville
|CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$10.00
Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Social Burger Sauce
|HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$11.00
Carolina Reaper Glaze, Cole Slaw, Pickles