Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken soup in
Greenville
/
Greenville
/
Chicken Soup
Greenville restaurants that serve chicken soup
Tipsy Taco - Pelham Road
215 Pelham Road, Greenville
No reviews yet
Chicken Tortilla Soup
$6.00
Served with cheddar cheese, avocado, tomatoes and tortilla strips
More about Tipsy Taco - Pelham Road
Fork and Plough
1629 E. North St, Greenville
No reviews yet
Chicken Tortilla Soup
$8.00
More about Fork and Plough
Browse other tasty dishes in Greenville
Lentil Soup
Brisket
Tacos
Burritos
Chicken Fried Steaks
Caesar Salad
Fried Pickles
Prime Ribs
More near Greenville to explore
Spartanburg
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Spartanburg
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Simpsonville
Avg 2.8
(14 restaurants)
Greer
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Easley
No reviews yet
Travelers Rest
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Boiling Springs
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Clemson
Avg 4.9
(4 restaurants)
Flat Rock
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Spartanburg
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Brevard
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Asheville
Avg 4.5
(85 restaurants)
Shelby
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Athens
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Hickory
Avg 4
(15 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(231 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(223 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(275 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1387 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(286 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston