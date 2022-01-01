Chicken tenders in Greenville

Go
Greenville restaurants
Toast

Greenville restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Chicken Tender Wrap image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sunflower Eatery

4 Independence Point, Greenville

Avg 4.7 (152 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tender Wrap$7.40
More about Sunflower Eatery

Browse other tasty dishes in Greenville

Muffins

Grilled Chicken

Gyoza

Greek Salad

Mac And Cheese

Cheese Pizza

Nachos

Seafood Salad

Map

More near Greenville to explore

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Simpsonville

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Greer

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Easley

No reviews yet

Clemson

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

Travelers Rest

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Boiling Springs

No reviews yet

Flat Rock

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston