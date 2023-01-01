Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Greenville

Greenville restaurants
Greenville restaurants that serve chimichangas

Armando's Burritos

206 A Pine Knoll Dr, GREENVILLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Big Chimichanga$10.95
Deep fried Burrito, choice of Chicken, Ground Beef or Steak. Topped with cheese sauce, served with rice, beans & guacamole salad on the side
More about Armando's Burritos
TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Willy Taco - WT Feed & Seed

217 Laurens Rd, Greenville

Avg 4.6 (1390 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Dang Chimichanga$14.00
Oversized crispy burrito with chipotle pulled chicken, jack cheese, rice & beans, queso blanco, enchilada sauce, shaved lettuce, pico | Sorry Dude, these Flavors are locked In. No substitutions.
More about Willy Taco - WT Feed & Seed

