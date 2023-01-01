Chimichangas in Greenville
Armando's Burritos
206 A Pine Knoll Dr, GREENVILLE
|Big Chimichanga
|$10.95
Deep fried Burrito, choice of Chicken, Ground Beef or Steak. Topped with cheese sauce, served with rice, beans & guacamole salad on the side
TACOS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Willy Taco - WT Feed & Seed
217 Laurens Rd, Greenville
|Dang Chimichanga
|$14.00
Oversized crispy burrito with chipotle pulled chicken, jack cheese, rice & beans, queso blanco, enchilada sauce, shaved lettuce, pico | Sorry Dude, these Flavors are locked In. No substitutions.