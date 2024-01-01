Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Clams in
Greenville
/
Greenville
/
Clams
Greenville restaurants that serve clams
Davani's Restaurant
1922 Augusta Street, Greenville
No reviews yet
Linguine & Clams
$28.00
Simmered in garlic, evoo & basil. Available in Red or White
More about Davani's Restaurant
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Tsunami - Greenville
106 E North St, Greenville
Avg 4.4
(1424 reviews)
Surf Clam Nigiri
$4.00
More about Tsunami - Greenville
Browse other tasty dishes in Greenville
Chicken Burritos
Wontons
Shrimp Fajitas
Mac And Cheese
Cobb Salad
Taquitos
Dumplings
Chicken Tenders
More near Greenville to explore
Simpsonville
Avg 2.8
(35 restaurants)
Spartanburg
Avg 4.6
(23 restaurants)
Spartanburg
Avg 4.6
(23 restaurants)
Greer
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Clemson
Avg 4.9
(16 restaurants)
Easley
No reviews yet
Travelers Rest
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Boiling Springs
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Flat Rock
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Spartanburg
Avg 4.6
(23 restaurants)
Brevard
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Asheville
Avg 4.5
(136 restaurants)
Shelby
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Athens
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Hickory
Avg 4
(28 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(336 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(408 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(432 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1969 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(424 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(113 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston