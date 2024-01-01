Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Greenville

Greenville restaurants
Greenville restaurants that serve clams

Davani's Restaurant

1922 Augusta Street, Greenville

Linguine & Clams$28.00
Simmered in garlic, evoo & basil. Available in Red or White
More about Davani's Restaurant
Tsunami - Greenville

106 E North St, Greenville

Avg 4.4 (1424 reviews)
Surf Clam Nigiri$4.00
More about Tsunami - Greenville

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

