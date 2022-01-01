Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Crispy chicken in
Greenville
/
Greenville
/
Crispy Chicken
Greenville restaurants that serve crispy chicken
FONDUE
The Melting Pot
475 Haywood Rd, Greenville
Avg 4.5
(928 reviews)
Crispy Chicken Premium
$5.99
More about The Melting Pot
Village Kitchen Hartness
2000 Society Street, Greenville
No reviews yet
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$14.00
Herb mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, brioche bun. Make it buffalo for $1 extra
More about Village Kitchen Hartness
