Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Eel in
Greenville
/
Greenville
/
Eel
Greenville restaurants that serve eel
GINZA CAFE- Greenville
1760 Woodruff rd suite 200, Greenville
No reviews yet
Eel Avocado Roll
$5.95
Eel Sauce
$0.50
More about GINZA CAFE- Greenville
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Tsunami
106 E North St, Greenville
Avg 4.4
(1424 reviews)
Side Eel Sauce
$0.50
Bbq Eel Roll
$6.00
BBQ Eel Nigiri
$6.00
More about Tsunami
Browse other tasty dishes in Greenville
Muffins
Margherita Pizza
Cheesecake
Pudding
Tuna Rolls
French Toast
Grits
Chicken Teriyaki
More near Greenville to explore
Spartanburg
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Spartanburg
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Simpsonville
Avg 2.8
(13 restaurants)
Greer
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Easley
No reviews yet
Travelers Rest
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Boiling Springs
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Clemson
Avg 4.9
(4 restaurants)
Flat Rock
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Spartanburg
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Brevard
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Asheville
Avg 4.5
(79 restaurants)
Shelby
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Athens
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Hickory
Avg 4
(13 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(227 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(217 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(267 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1337 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(276 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston