Egg salad sandwiches in
Greenville
/
Greenville
/
Egg Salad Sandwiches
Greenville restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches
Home Team BBQ - Greenville
815 Lauren's Road, Greenville
No reviews yet
Egg Salad Sand
$5.00
More about Home Team BBQ - Greenville
Old Europe Desserts
716-A South Main Street, Greenville
No reviews yet
Egg Salad Croissant Sandwich
$11.50
Egg Salad on Croissant (comes with Chips)
More about Old Europe Desserts
