Fried rice in Greenville
Greenville restaurants that serve fried rice
More about GINZA CAFE- Greenville
GINZA CAFE- Greenville
1760 Woodruff rd suite 200, Greenville
|Side of Fried Rice
|$2.95
|Fried Rice Bowl
|$9.95
More about Tsunami
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
Tsunami
106 E North St, Greenville
|Pineapple Shrimp Fried Rice
|$15.50
|Ribeye & Vegetable Fried Rice
|$13.00
|Vegetable Fried Rice
|$9.50
More about Tasty As Fit
Tasty As Fit
3017 Augusta St, Greenville
|Thai Fried Rice
|$8.25
Ingredients: Organic Brown Rice, Toasted Sesame Oil, Yellow Onion, Carrot, Red Pepper, Baby Bella Mushrooms, Ginger, Garlic, Liquid Aminos, Tamari, Broccoli, Peas, Basil, and Lime
Contains: Coconut, Sesame, & Soy
Directions: Add all contents into a sauté pan (minus the sauce). Sauté rice on medium-high heat until crispy. Turn off the burner and stir in the desired amount of sauce.