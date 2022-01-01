Fried rice in Greenville

Ingredients: Organic Brown Rice, Toasted Sesame Oil, Yellow Onion, Carrot, Red Pepper, Baby Bella Mushrooms, Ginger, Garlic, Liquid Aminos, Tamari, Broccoli, Peas, Basil, and Lime

Contains: Coconut, Sesame, & Soy

Directions: Add all contents into a sauté pan (minus the sauce). Sauté rice on medium-high heat until crispy. Turn off the burner and stir in the desired amount of sauce.

