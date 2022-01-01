Lentil soup in Greenville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The HabiTap image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The HabiTap

1325 Miller Rd, Greenville

Avg 4.1 (80 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lentil Vegetable Soup
More about The HabiTap
Item pic

 

Tasty As Fit

3017 Augusta St, Greenville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Frozen Best Lentil Soup - 32 oz$16.25
Ingredients: green lentils, ghee, yellow onion, mushrooms, swiss chards, carrots, parsnips, celery, garlic, rosemary, thyme, white wine vinegar, basil, veggie broth, coconut milk, pink Himalayan sea salt, pepper, bay leaf, tomato paste
CONTAINS: GHEE & COCONUT
Frozen Glowing Lentil Soup - 32 oz$16.25
Ingredients: olive oil, onion, garlic, ground turmeric, ground cumin, cinnamon, ground cardamom, diced tomatoes, coconut milk, red lentils, mushrooms, Tamari, sriracha, coconut sugar, house-made vegetable broth, lime juice, kale, sea salt, black pepper
CONTAINS: COCONUT
More about Tasty As Fit

