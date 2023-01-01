Meatloaf in Greenville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Southern Fried Green Tomatoes image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Southern Fried Green Tomatoes

1175 Woods Crossing Rd Ste 8, Greenville

Avg 4.1 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Meatloaf$14.50
this is not your grandma’s meatloaf. We start with ground chuck and blend in our own special mix of spices, fresh peppers and onions, and seasoned breaded crumbs. Our meatloaf is baked to perfection and topped with provolone cheese and a homemade marinara sauce
More about Southern Fried Green Tomatoes
Southern Culture Kitchen and Bar image

 

Southern Culture Kitchen and Bar

2537 N. Pleasantburg Dr., Suite G, Greenville

Avg 4.6 (650 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids meatloaf$8.00
More about Southern Culture Kitchen and Bar
Fork and Plough image

 

Fork and Plough

1629 E. North St, Greenville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meatloaf Family Meal- Pick Up 4:30pm-7pm$28.00
Meatloaf Sandwich$16.00
More about Fork and Plough

