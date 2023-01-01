Meatloaf in Greenville
Southern Fried Green Tomatoes
1175 Woods Crossing Rd Ste 8, Greenville
|Meatloaf
|$14.50
this is not your grandma’s meatloaf. We start with ground chuck and blend in our own special mix of spices, fresh peppers and onions, and seasoned breaded crumbs. Our meatloaf is baked to perfection and topped with provolone cheese and a homemade marinara sauce
Southern Culture Kitchen and Bar
2537 N. Pleasantburg Dr., Suite G, Greenville
|Kids meatloaf
|$8.00